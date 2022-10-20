Home World The battle of Baruch who wants to be a grandfather after the death of his soldier son divides Israel: “Artificial insemination not only for widows”
World

The battle of Baruch who wants to be a grandfather after the death of his soldier son divides Israel: “Artificial insemination not only for widows”

by admin
The battle of Baruch who wants to be a grandfather after the death of his soldier son divides Israel: “Artificial insemination not only for widows”

JERUSALEM – For Baruch Ben Ygalit is as if life had stopped on May 12, 2020. That day, the twenty-one-year-old son Amit he was killed while taking part in an Israeli military operation in Yabad, in the West Bank. In the hours immediately following his death, Ben Ygal made sure to have his sperm taken. Since then he has been fighting for the State of Israel to allow him to become a grandfather.

“Amit

See also  A new round of the Joint Committee meeting of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Iranian Nuclear Issue will be held on June 10

You may also like

Macron: “Preserving European unity, Berlin does not isolate...

All walks of life in Hong Kong: The...

WHO stated that the new crown pneumonia epidemic...

European Council, tug-of-war on the roof over gas...

Iran, police kill 17-year-old with twenty-four gunshots

The son of a Russian governor arrested at...

«Welcome to Britaly», the cover of The Economist...

Is the betrayal of relatives being staged?Home Secretary...

Great Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss: “I resign,...

At least 14 dead at least 14 Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy