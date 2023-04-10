Home World The BBC has complained about the “government-funded publication” label on Twitter
World

The BBC has complained about the “government-funded publication” label on Twitter

by admin
The BBC has complained about the “government-funded publication” label on Twitter

On Monday Twitter added to the account of the BBCthe British public television, a label under the name describing it as a “government-funded organization”: a definition that it itself BBC has strongly disputed in recent hours, regardless of its veracity, because it believes that the mere fact that it is specified suggests a lack of independence and an alleged unreliability of his journalistic work. There BBC he said he contacted Twitter to ask for the label to be removed and asked entrepreneur Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter, for an explanation.

Before the BBCsomething similar had also happened to US public radio in the last few days NPR, with even greater protests. In fact, initially the label that had been added to the account of NPR referred to it as a «mast affiliated to the state», in an identical way to those used for the state media of authoritarian regimes or in general of non-democratic countries, for example Russia Today in Russia. Although the definition was in some ways true, given that the NPR it is a public publication and can be said to be “affiliated” with the state, it was quite evident that that same description could not be used to indicate without distinction a public newspaper of a democratic country. In the specific case, then, it was a newspaper considered very authoritative.

After several protests the label of NPR had been changed by Twitter to “government-funded media,” the same used for the BBC. The NPR she still said she won’t use her account until it’s taken down.

See also  Ukraine latest news. In Kharkiv 15 bodies were recovered under the rubble. Moscow: "100 militiamen killed, of which 20 US mercenaries"

How these labels are used by Twitter is not clear: for the moment they have appeared without apparent coherence only in Twitter accounts. BBC e you NPR, but not in many other comparable ones (Rai in Italy, for example). The label of BBC however, it only appears in your “general” account (@BBC), which has just over 2 million followers and where journalistic content is almost never published, but only updates on programmes, TV series and podcasts produced by BBC. In his other much more popular accounts, no label has been inserted, such as BBC News (@BBCWorld) e BBC Sport (@BBCSport), with nearly 40 and nearly 11 million followers, respectively.

The BBC it also disputes the definition of “government-financed publication” for itself, since it would be financed not by the government but by British citizens, through license fees, in a similar way to what happens in Italy with Rai. In his reply to BBC Musk didn’t seem to have very clear ideas on the matter: first he noted that it actually “might make sense” to add a link that refers to the exact “sources of funding” for each title with the label; then he acknowledged that he appreciated the BBC because he considers it among the “least partisan” journalistic organizations in circulation.

At the moment, clicking on the label of the BBC you are sent back to one page which describes what “state-affiliated warheads” are: Twitter defines them as “warheads in which the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressure, and/or control over production and distribution”. The definition of “government-funded publication” attributed to the is not explained BBC and to NPR.

You may also like

the armed confrontation between the police and the...

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms the disputed defense...

Sam Davies, critic of his album Atzilut (2023)

Beautiful Easter Monday, but the smell of smoke...

Interview with Messura for “Frágil” (2023)

Macron back from China: “Europe must reduce its...

‘Israel was our original home and Palestinians happened...

High school students give up the class trip...

Shooting in Kentucky, five dead and 8 injured,...

here is the program for the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy