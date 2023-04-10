On Monday Twitter added to the account of the BBCthe British public television, a label under the name describing it as a “government-funded organization”: a definition that it itself BBC has strongly disputed in recent hours, regardless of its veracity, because it believes that the mere fact that it is specified suggests a lack of independence and an alleged unreliability of his journalistic work. There BBC he said he contacted Twitter to ask for the label to be removed and asked entrepreneur Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter, for an explanation.

Before the BBCsomething similar had also happened to US public radio in the last few days NPR, with even greater protests. In fact, initially the label that had been added to the account of NPR referred to it as a «mast affiliated to the state», in an identical way to those used for the state media of authoritarian regimes or in general of non-democratic countries, for example Russia Today in Russia. Although the definition was in some ways true, given that the NPR it is a public publication and can be said to be “affiliated” with the state, it was quite evident that that same description could not be used to indicate without distinction a public newspaper of a democratic country. In the specific case, then, it was a newspaper considered very authoritative.

After several protests the label of NPR had been changed by Twitter to “government-funded media,” the same used for the BBC. The NPR she still said she won’t use her account until it’s taken down.

How these labels are used by Twitter is not clear: for the moment they have appeared without apparent coherence only in Twitter accounts. BBC e you NPR, but not in many other comparable ones (Rai in Italy, for example). The label of BBC however, it only appears in your “general” account (@BBC), which has just over 2 million followers and where journalistic content is almost never published, but only updates on programmes, TV series and podcasts produced by BBC. In his other much more popular accounts, no label has been inserted, such as BBC News (@BBCWorld) e BBC Sport (@BBCSport), with nearly 40 and nearly 11 million followers, respectively.

The BBC it also disputes the definition of “government-financed publication” for itself, since it would be financed not by the government but by British citizens, through license fees, in a similar way to what happens in Italy with Rai. In his reply to BBC Musk didn’t seem to have very clear ideas on the matter: first he noted that it actually “might make sense” to add a link that refers to the exact “sources of funding” for each title with the label; then he acknowledged that he appreciated the BBC because he considers it among the “least partisan” journalistic organizations in circulation.

At the moment, clicking on the label of the BBC you are sent back to one page which describes what “state-affiliated warheads” are: Twitter defines them as “warheads in which the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressure, and/or control over production and distribution”. The definition of “government-funded publication” attributed to the is not explained BBC and to NPR.