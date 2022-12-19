Hang protesters sentenced to death “without delay”. The head of the Iranian judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejéi does not want to see delays in the executions of the death penalty for those sentenced, definitively, among the people arrested during the anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the country for over three months. The hangings are also “a deterrent” to dissuade others from taking part in the protests, said the high magistrate. Tehran’s warning comes a week after the hanging of 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard, the second to end up on the gallows among those arrested during the demonstrations. The first of the captured demonstrators to be executed was also in his early 20s while at least 39 other people are at risk of being hanged soon. The alarm was raised by “Iran Human Rights”, an NGO based in Oslo, according to which the number could be even higher because the Tehran authorities exert strong pressure on the families of the convicted not to speak publicly about the legal proceedings.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old arrested for not wearing the veil correctly who lost her life on September 16 in custody, the demonstrations have never stopped even if in recent days they have become more sporadic, despite calls for new strikes and initiatives by activists. The regime of the ayatollahs does not give in and to prove the guilt of those arrested, the government also monitors the social media and personal chats of the people detained during the demonstrations. “Do you think you can get out of here alive? We will execute you. Your sentence is the death penalty. We have the evidence, we are aware of everything »: with these words, the investigators questioned a prisoner during the protests, as she herself told CNN, showing her transcribed printouts of conversations taken from private chats on her social networks. According to data from the organization of Iranian human rights activists Hrana, 502 people have lost their lives since the protests began. Among the victims, there is also Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver who died in custody on 26 November.

“His face was smashed. Her nose, jaw and chin were broken. His torso, from the neck to the navel and above the kidneys, had been stitched up », the father reported today to BBC Persia after seeing the tortured body of his son while the family was forced to declare him dead of a heart attack in prison. The criticisms of the repression of protests that have arrived in recent months from the United States and Europe have created a rift between the West and the Islamic Republic. Tehran today once again asked Washington for a change of attitude with respect to the protests. The Iranian parliament is instead considering implementing a law to reduce diplomatic relations with Great Britain and relations with France and Germany are being reviewed, among the countries that have most criticized Iran for its tough fist against the protesters. In the meantime, Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses, remains in prison, taken into custody since Saturday for having expressed support for the square by also publishing photographs that portray her without a veil.

For two days, artists and filmmakers have been meeting daily in front of the prison where she is being held, the infamous Evin prison in Tehran, to protest against her arrest while today the Cannes Film Festival expressed solidarity with the actress asking for “her immediate release ».