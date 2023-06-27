The BBC investigation: “Palloni spies from China also on Japan and Taiwan”

Not only over the United States, but also over Japan and Taiwan. There Bbc showed images of Chinese spy balloons over the skies of East Asia, revealing the contours of a surveillance program that Beijing has allegedly been in place since at least 2021, when, in September of that year, evidence emerged of a spy balloon flying over northern Japan.

The Chinese balloon flying over the United States “picked up communications”. The White House: “Violation of airspace for espionage purposes” by our correspondent alberto simoni February 09, 2023

Several images of balloons believed to have been launched from China have emerged, according to the results of an investigation conducted by the British public broadcaster in collaboration with the artificial intelligence group Synthetaic. Also in September 2021, photographs taken by the Taiwan Meteorological Agency showed a balloon flying over the skies of the capital, Taipei. The findings obtained by Synthetaic are based on satellite images provided by the Planet Labs group and the information was processed by an artificial intelligence software, called Raic, acronym for Rapid Automatic Image Categorization.

The Chinese “balloon” that had flown over American airspace before being shot down last February 9 off the coast of South Carolina was able to pick up communications, collect intelligence data and was part of a fleet to fly over and monitor forty countries. State Department officials reported it by revealing intelligence information that the White House has decided to declassify to counter China‘s narrative and to reiterate that Beijing’s gesture represents an intentional violation of American airspace for espionage purposes.

