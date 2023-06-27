Home » The BBC investigation: “Palloni spies from China also on Japan and Taiwan”
World

The BBC investigation: “Palloni spies from China also on Japan and Taiwan”

by admin
The BBC investigation: “Palloni spies from China also on Japan and Taiwan”

Not only over the United States, but also over Japan and Taiwan. There Bbc showed images of Chinese spy balloons over the skies of East Asia, revealing the contours of a surveillance program that Beijing has allegedly been in place since at least 2021, when, in September of that year, evidence emerged of a spy balloon flying over northern Japan.

The Chinese balloon flying over the United States “picked up communications”. The White House: “Violation of airspace for espionage purposes” by our correspondent alberto simoni February 09, 2023

Several images of balloons believed to have been launched from China have emerged, according to the results of an investigation conducted by the British public broadcaster in collaboration with the artificial intelligence group Synthetaic. Also in September 2021, photographs taken by the Taiwan Meteorological Agency showed a balloon flying over the skies of the capital, Taipei. The findings obtained by Synthetaic are based on satellite images provided by the Planet Labs group and the information was processed by an artificial intelligence software, called Raic, acronym for Rapid Automatic Image Categorization.

The case of last February: the Chinese balloon flying over the United States “picked up communications”

The Chinese “balloon” that had flown over American airspace before being shot down last February 9 off the coast of South Carolina was able to pick up communications, collect intelligence data and was part of a fleet to fly over and monitor forty countries. State Department officials reported it by revealing intelligence information that the White House has decided to declassify to counter China‘s narrative and to reiterate that Beijing’s gesture represents an intentional violation of American airspace for espionage purposes.

See also  Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra uses a IMX989 one-inch big-bottomed camera developed in cooperation with Sony_China IT News

Spy balloons, sometimes they are better than satellites LUIGI GRASSIA 03 February 2023

You may also like

a trailer dedicated to the new features of...

UNHCR: More than 2.4 million refugees will need...

Prigozhin, flying to Belarus

Cala Vento confirm the presentation of “Casa Linda”...

barcelona wants matijas lesor | Sport

euroleague introduces play in | Sports

U.S. to provide another $500 million in military...

Calici di vita”, in Borgo Parrini the first...

Peace made between Lagalla and Varchi, Council in...

Udinese transfer market – Does the new defender...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy