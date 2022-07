“Summer belongs to us too,” says the slogan on a Spanish advertising poster featuring five women by the sea. They smile on the water’s edge all in bathing suits, some are curvy, one in monokini and with the results of a mastectomy. The photo is part of a campaign launched by the Spanish Ministry for Equality to encourage women to reject stereotypes and aesthetic violence, in reference to the social pressure that some women feel to conform to the ideals of beauty. But