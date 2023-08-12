The beaches of Odessa, Ukraine have officially reopened to the public

On Saturday, numerous beaches in Odessa, the Ukrainian city overlooking the Black Sea and a well-known seaside resort, were formally reopened to the public for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion. The beaches have actually been frequented by the citizens of Odessa for a long time: already in June they were full of people taking a bath. But on Saturday the opening was made official by the governor of the region, Oleh Kiper.

Before the war Odessa was one of the most famous and popular tourist centers of the Black Sea, but at the beginning of the war the city had risked being invaded by Russia, even by sea: for this reason the coasts had been mined and the beaches protected with wire barbed. This summer the situation is relatively safer, even if Odessa continues to be the target of Russian bombings: the last one was a few days ago. The rules imposed by the local administration provide that during the bombings it is forbidden to swim. Nets have also been installed to prevent bathers from getting too close to the area where the mines still lie.

In June, the coasts of Odessa had also been affected by the destruction of the Nova Kharkova dam, which had led a large amount of debris and waste to flow towards the Black Sea.

