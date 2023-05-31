The bear got stuck in the car | Magazine

In the American state of Nevada, the Washoe County Police Patrol successfully freed a bear that had become trapped in the car of a resident of a nearby house.

Source: Twitter/Washoe Sheriff

Patrol from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call, and when they arrived they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck in their car parked in front of the house.

The technique that the police patrol used to open the door and free the bear caused a lot of attention on social media.

Only no one had an answer to the question of how the bear managed to get into the car in the first place.

You never know what a call may bring… Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, that’s where they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle.pic.twitter.com/YJnbvJtKaI — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff)May 28, 2023

(Mondo/RTS)