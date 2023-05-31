Home » The bear got stuck in the car | Magazine
World

The bear got stuck in the car | Magazine

In the American state of Nevada, the Washoe County Police Patrol successfully freed a bear that had become trapped in the car of a resident of a nearby house.

Patrol from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call, and when they arrived they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck in their car parked in front of the house.

The technique that the police patrol used to open the door and free the bear caused a lot of attention on social media.

Only no one had an answer to the question of how the bear managed to get into the car in the first place.

