The beaten veterinarian from Bogatić passed away Info

Veterinarian BD from Bogatić died today from injuries sustained in a fight.

Source: Mondo

Veterinarian BD from Bogatić died today from injuries sustained in a fight. He was beaten on July 22 when he was defending a relative from attackers.

The incident happened on Friday around two o’clock after midnight in front of a cafe in the center of Bogatić. The three attackers were arrested, they attacked DM (28) who was with BD in the bar, after which they headed home when a fight broke out.

“BD had already gone out and was waiting next to his friend DM’s car, after which three young men from the bar followed him and pushed him, and then a fight began in which he defended himself. BD approached with the intention of helping his friend and was immediately hit by a blow that caused him to fall to the pavement. He was lying on his side unconscious, and after that one of the young men kicked him in the body“, said a source close to the investigation.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:09 Mass brawl at the Belgrade pool Source: instagram/moj_beo_grad

Source: instagram/moj_beo_grad

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

