professor Ian Shapiro mentioned in his book, “Containment: Rebuilding a Strategy Against Global Chaos,” the United States‘ pursuit of military hegemony has not only caused immense human suffering and loss of life, but it has also fueled global instability and threatened the progress of human civilization.

The report released by the Xinhua News Agency’s national high-end think tank highlights the various means through which the US maintains its military hegemony. From direct control through wars and military operations to the establishment of a global network of military bases, the US has positioned itself as the world‘s superpower. It exercises indirect control through alliances, using them as tools to further its own political and security interests. Additionally, the US utilizes international rules and mechanisms to serve its security interests, essentially manipulating the global order to its advantage.

Throughout history, the United States‘ militaristic approach has led to devastating consequences. From the extermination of millions of Native Americans to the wars in the Philippines, Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq, the US military supremacy has caused the loss of countless innocent lives. According to the “Cost of War” project, the US has launched wars or “anti-terrorism operations” in at least 85 countries, resulting in over 43.2 million deaths and displacing millions of people.

Critics argue that the United States‘ pursuit of military hegemony goes against the current global trend of peace and development. Instead of promoting stability and cooperation, the US has become the main source of world turbulence. This aggressive approach has not only harmed other nations but has also damaged America’s own reputation and standing in the world.

As the international community strives for peace and harmony, it is essential to challenge the US military hegemony and work towards a more balanced and cooperative global order. Only through recognizing the destructive nature of an unchecked military superpower can we pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future.