【epidemic】



Beijing has recently reported a total of 20 infected people and many people were infected on their way back to Beijing

At the Beijing Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference held on August 27, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that since August 15, Beijing has reported a total of 20 cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, involving 6 districts, of which, There are 5 cases in Changping District, 4 cases each in Shunyi District and Daxing District, 3 cases each in Chaoyang District and Fengtai District, and 1 case in Fangshan District. Many cases were infected on the way back to Beijing, causing sporadic local related cases. The above situation reminds us once again that personnel entering and returning to Beijing must strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, actively report, and consciously reduce social activities, ensure that they are placed under control at the first time, and reduce the risk of social transmission. (Beijing News)

Beijing added “2+1” local infections on August 27, all of whom were quarantined observers

From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 27, 2 new local confirmed cases and 1 asymptomatic infection were added in Beijing (all were quarantined observers), and there were no new suspected cases; 3 newly imported confirmed cases and 1 There are asymptomatic infections and no new suspected cases. 19 cases were cured and discharged, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was released from medical observation. (Capital Health)

Tianjin carried out nucleic acid testing across the city on August 28

In the nucleic acid screening carried out in Tianjin on August 27, it was found that there were many abnormal nucleic acid test results in social samples. In order to further implement the general strategy of “foreign prevention of importation, domestic prevention of rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, effectively protect the lives and health of the people, and comprehensively investigate new coronavirus infections and potential transmission risks, Tianjin Epidemic Prevention and Control The headquarters decided to carry out nucleic acid testing across the city on August 28 (Sunday). (Jin Yun)

7 districts of Harbin implement temporary control measures for epidemic prevention and control

On August 27, 2022, a local confirmed case of new coronavirus pneumonia was found in Daoli District, Harbin City. In order to quickly, accurately and effectively deal with the current epidemic situation, in accordance with the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases”, “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Emergency Response”, “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” and other regulations, and according to the opinions of experts, The Harbin City Headquarters decided to implement temporary control measures for epidemic prevention and control in 7 districts including Daoli, Daowai, Nangang, Xiangfang, Pingfang, Songbei and Hulan. (Published by Harbin)

Due to poor performance of epidemic prevention and control, 22 cadres in Lhasa, Tibet were held accountable

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, various departments at all levels in Lhasa, as well as the majority of party members and cadres, have acted upon orders, followed orders, acted as vanguards, dared to charge, with the most resolute attitude, quickest actions, most powerful measures, and the most pragmatic style. Do your best to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control. However, during the supervision and inspection, it was found that there are still individual departments and cadres who do not have a high political position, do not pay enough attention, have a weak sense of responsibility, and are ineffective in emergency response. Control work brings hidden dangers. In order to further clarify the disciplinary requirements and strengthen the warning education, as of August 24, the Lhasa Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China issued a notice of criticism to 2 units across the city in accordance with regulations and disciplines; 22 cadres were held accountable, and 5 of them were dismissed (the county). 2 people at the division level, 2 people at the township level, and 1 at the township level), 4 people at the county level and 4 people at the county level, and 13 people at the prefectural level, 6 people at the county level, and 13 people at the township level. level 3). (Published by Lhasa)

【local】

Beijing: 268 new roads with new law enforcement monitoring equipment focus on five types of traffic violations

Recently, the Beijing Municipal Traffic Management Bureau announced the latest batch of fixed traffic technology monitoring equipment settings. The announcement shows that 2,118 new probes have been added to 268 roads in Beijing this time, focusing on investigating and punishing traffic violations such as distracted driving, illegal parking, violating prohibitions, running red lights, and driving the wrong way. (Beijing Traffic Management Bureau website)

In 2022, the service trade fair visit reservation and ticket purchase platform is opened, and the tickets for the public open day are free

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (“Service Fair”) will be held in Beijing from August 31 to September 5. From now on, audiences can purchase pre-booked e-tickets on the CIFTIS digital platform. The opening time of professional audience day is from September 1st to 2nd, and the ticket price is 20 yuan/person/day; the opening time of public open day is from September 3rd to 5th, and the tickets are free. All visitors must make real-name reservations and must complete the reservation 48 hours before the admission date. (Official WeChat account of the Service Trade Association)

The Summit Forum of the Service Trade Fair is ready, with these highlights

【domestic】

China Southern Power Grid responds to the shortage of electricity in Sichuan: the temporary shortage of power generation methods will be better for mutual adjustment

Regarding the shortage of electricity in Sichuan this summer, Xue Wu, general manager of the emerging business and industrial finance department of China Southern Power Grid, said that the shortage of electricity in Sichuan is mainly due to natural disasters, and this power shortage is temporary. Since my country wants to develop electric vehicles, It is definitely necessary to ensure sufficient power, not only the development of wind power, photovoltaics, and hydropower resources, but also the development of green power, and certain traditional energy sources, such as coal burning. Xue Wu explained that green power has a certain randomness and volatility, and may cause insufficient wind power generation due to sudden lack of wind, and insufficient hydropower generation due to dry season. It would be better if several power generation methods were mutually regulated, for example, photovoltaics generate electricity during the day, and hydropower generates electricity at night. He said that my country needs to coordinate energy development, and while the proportion of new energy is increasing, the investment in traditional energy must also keep up. “After increasing investment in the next step, it should be able to meet the needs of new energy vehicles.” Xue Wu also said that my country can fully digest new energy through energy storage and participate in regulation, and trams for car battery swaps are also available energy storage scenarios. (Beijing News)

Chinese scientists obtained the first batch of cosmic large field of view X-ray focused imaging sky maps

On August 27, at the Second China Space Science Conference held in Taiyuan, researchers from the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences released the first in-orbit measurement results of the EP-WXT pathfinder. The device is an experimental module of the Einstein Probe (EP) satellite’s Wide Field X-ray Telescope (WXT), which was launched on July 27, 2022, Beijing time, with a new space technology test satellite. The instrument adopts the advanced micro-hole lobster eye X-ray focusing imaging technology and is the first wide-field X-ray focusing imaging telescope in the world. Compared with other X-ray focusing imaging telescopes in the world, its field of view is increased by about 100 times. Up to now, the instrument has carried out a four-day on-orbit test observation, and successfully obtained a batch of real X-ray measured images and energy spectra of celestial objects. This is the first wide-field X-ray focused imaging sky map obtained and publicly released in the world. (CCTV News)

Experts who advise farmers to buy houses in cities are banned from multiple platforms

On August 27, topics such as “Experts recommend farmers to buy a house in the county seat” and “Don’t suggest” were also on Weibo’s hot search, occupying the first and second places on the hot search list. Many netizens questioned Dong Fan, director of Beijing Normal University’s Real Estate Research Center, who suggested that farmers go to the city to buy a house and that they could drive over there to farm. After the public opinion fermented, the expert’s Weibo and Toutiao accounts have been banned, and the Douyin account is still in a normal state. The Weibo account shows, “The user is currently banned for violating relevant laws and regulations.” Today’s headline account shows, “The user has been banned for violating relevant rules.” (Zhejiang Online)

The merchant was fined 66,000 yuan for the income of 20 yuan from selling celery. The inspection team of the State Council: the punishment is excessive

Luo and his wife run a vegetable grain and oil store. One day in October last year, they purchased 7 catties of celery, and the local market supervision department extracted 2 catties for sampling inspection. A month later, they received an inspection report saying that the batch of celery failed to pass the inspection. The remaining 5 catties were sold by the couple at a price of 4 yuan per catty, and they were fined 66,000 by the market supervision department. The inspection team of the State Council conducted supervision on this. The inspection team of the State Council stated that law enforcement should not only focus on strength, but also create a good environment for the survival of small and micro entities. (CCTV News)

Huangping County, Guizhou responds to doubts about the examination results of public institutions: 11 people’s cheating results are invalid

Recently, after the announcement of the written test results of public recruitment staff of public institutions in Huangping County, Qiandongnan, Guizhou Province in 2022, some netizens found that there was a cliff-like score difference in the candidates’ scores. The difference between the first place and the second place in multiple positions is more than 30 points, and there are many people with more than 90 points, which has caused some candidates to question. On August 26, the People’s Government of Huangping County, Guizhou Province released the “Notice on the Ranking of Public Recruitment Staff Written Test Scores and On-site Qualification Review of Huangping County Public Institutions in 2022”, saying that Huangping County Public Institutions 2022 Publicly Recruited Staff Written Test Results are Doubtful The investigation has concluded. After investigation and evidence collection by the public security organs, it was determined that 11 candidates had cheated in the exam. The results of the cheating candidates have been invalidated, and the candidates who violated the discipline and regulations have been dealt with in accordance with the relevant regulations. (Beijing Youth Network)

Anaya · Xiami Music Festival Announcement: Cancellation and Refund on August 28

On the evening of August 27, the Organizing Committee of the Anaya Shrimp Music Festival issued an announcement: “I am very sorry to inform everyone, because I received a notification from the epidemic prevention department tonight, the local epidemic situation found close contacts, and asked to suspend gathering activities. Therefore, in August The music festival on the 28th will be suspended. We will release the specific refund plan on the morning of August 28th, and apologize for the loss and inconvenience caused to everyone!” (Beijing News)

Chinese women’s volleyball team wins five games to advance to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup

On August 27, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Australian women’s volleyball team 3-0 and advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup with a five-game winning streak. This time, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is led by Kuang Qi, the head coach of the U20 National Youth Team. Compared with the group stage and the quarter-finals, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face tough battles in the semi-finals and finals. Young players will face the impact of strong players such as Japan and Thailand with more comprehensive skills and fast and changeable play styles. According to the schedule, the semi-finals will be contested on the 28th. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will face the winner between the Thailand team and the Philippines team. The girls continue to cheer! (People’s Daily)

Chen Yufei beats Tai Tzu Ying to return to the World Championship final after eight years in Chinese women’s singles

Chen Yufei defeated Chinese Taipei star Tai Tzu-ying 2-1 in the women’s singles semi-final of the Badminton World Championships on the 27th, becoming the first Chinese player to reach the women’s singles final of the World Badminton Championships in 8 years. Chen Yufei reached the semi-finals twice in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, but was blocked from the final by Indian star Sindu. The Chinese team has not won the women’s singles championship at the World Championships for 11 years. Chen Yufei said: “Since I came to Japan this time, everyone has been talking about the Chinese team not winning the women’s singles championship in 11 years, which itself is an invisible pressure. I also try to block this information. I also want to win this honor for the Chinese team, but I don’t want it to be a burden.” (Xinhua News Agency)

【internationality】

23 killed in armed clashes in Libya’s capital Tripoli

The Ministry of Health of the Libyan Government of National Accord confirmed on the evening of August 27, local time, that at least 23 people were killed and 140 injured in the armed conflict that broke out in the country’s capital, Tripoli. (CCTV News)

Heavy rains cause flooding in Middle East deserts

This summer, the Middle East, which is often dry and rainless, was hit by floods. According to the UAE’s “National News“, from the end of July to the beginning of August, many parts of the UAE were hit by heavy rains, causing urban waterlogging and flash floods. Parts of the UAE received far more precipitation than the same period in history, the heaviest in 30 years. According to official statistics, so far, the floods caused by the heavy rain have killed seven people, while more than 800 people have been rescued from the floods by rescuers, and 3,897 people have been placed in temporary shelters in Sharjah and Fujairah. The Port of Fujairah, the “largest oil hub in the Middle East”, was also temporarily closed due to flooding. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and Iran were also affected by the same round of precipitation, resulting in floods. In addition, in Yemen and Sudan, flooding continues, causing large numbers of casualties and displacement. The destructiveness of flood disasters is more obvious in desert areas. First, because of extreme precipitation, and people in desert areas often do not make corresponding preparations, the losses will be even greater. (Beijing News)

Foreign media: Cambodian police carry out raids to rescue 35 Chinese citizens

Cambodian Sihanoukville police launched a raid on the 26th, rescued 35 Chinese citizens and arrested 3 people involved in the case. On the afternoon of the 26th, the police first raided a building in Sihanoukville and rescued 35 Chinese citizens, Zhon Nalin, chief of the Sihanoukville Police Department, told the Cambodia-China Times on the 27th. Preliminary investigations showed that they were engaged in online work and entered Cambodia illegally. At the same time, the police arrested three male supervisors involved in the case, one of whom was from Taiwan, China, and the other two were from the mainland. (Overseas Network)

Firmly hike! Powell’s 8-minute speech at the annual meeting of global central banks triggered a collective “diving” of US stocks

On the evening of August 26, Beijing time, Fed Chairman Powell delivered a speech on the outlook for the U.S. economy. In his speech, Powell pointed out that under current conditions, inflation is well above 2%, and the labor market is extremely tight, and even after reaching the expected level of long-term neutral interest rates, it is still not the time to stop or pause. After Powell finished his speech in less than 10 minutes, the U.S. stock market immediately experienced violent fluctuations, and the intraday decline rapidly expanded. According to statistics from Bloomberg, Powell’s speech in just 10 minutes caused the wealth of the richest people in the United States to be bloodbathed by more than 78 billion US dollars (about 536 billion yuan). Among them, Musk’s wealth evaporated $5.5 billion, Bezos lost $6.8 billion, Gates lost $2.2 billion, Buffett also lost $2.7 billion, and Google co-founder Brin’s wealth fell to less than $100 billion. (Beijing News)

Edited by Wei Mian, proofreaded by Liu Jun