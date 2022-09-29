【Hot spots】

Women’s Volleyball World Championships: China beats Japan and temporarily ranks first in the group

The first group stage of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship continued on the 28th. The Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the seventh-ranked Japanese team in the world 3:0, and won three consecutive victories. With a small point advantage, they defeated the Brazilian team and temporarily ranked first in the group. The Chinese team will face the Czech team on the 30th. (Xinhua News Agency)

Preliminary investigation of gas explosion accident in Changchun restaurant was caused by leakage of liquefied gas

At 12:40 on September 28, a serious explosion and burning accident occurred in a restaurant in the High-tech Zone of Changchun City, Jilin Province, resulting in 17 deaths and 3 injuries. After on-site inspection by the accident investigation team and investigation by the public security department, it was preliminarily determined that the accident was caused by the explosion and combustion caused by the leakage of the bottled liquefied petroleum gas tank. (@chinafire)

U.S. embassy in Russia advises U.S. citizens living in Russia to leave as soon as possible

The U.S. Embassy in Russia issued an announcement on September 28 (the announcement was drafted on September 27), advising U.S. citizens living in Russia to leave Russia as soon as possible, and at the same time warning U.S. citizens to travel to Russia with caution. (CCTV News)

【local】

Announcement of the activity track of a person who tested positive for nucleic acid outside Beijing

On the morning of September 28, there was a new person with a positive nucleic acid test outside Beijing. After receiving the report, Beijing immediately started the traceability of the epidemic. At present, 76 relevant risk personnel and 15 environmental samples have been tested for nucleic acid, and the results are all negative. Related risks are under further investigation.Track Details >>>

In the first 8 months, Beijing’s new energy vehicles were exempted from vehicle purchase tax of 1.871 billion yuan

From January to August this year, Beijing’s new energy vehicles were exempted from vehicle purchase tax of 1.871 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.37%, of which 358 million yuan was exempted from vehicle purchase tax in August, a year-on-year increase of 37.69%. (Beijing News)

After the man received a sales call, he took the other party to court. The court: the caller violated the law, issued a written apology and lost money

A few days ago, Beijing Dongcheng District People’s Court heard such a case. After receiving the sales call, the plaintiff Jia brought a lawsuit to the court for an information technology company that had made sales calls to him for the purpose of marketing products, on the grounds of infringing on the right to personal information and the right to peace of life. The Dongcheng District People’s Court of Beijing made a judgment in accordance with the law after the trial, and ruled that a company apologized to Jia and compensated Jia for a total of 500 yuan of reasonable expenses for defending his rights and mental damage consolation. After the judgment was made, neither party appealed, and the judgment has now come into effect. (Beijing News)

Ice Cube Ice Sports Center to resume business on September 29

【Current Affairs】

Wan Gang, representative of the Chinese government and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, went to Japan to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

On the 27th local time, at the invitation of the Japanese government, Wan Gang, representative of the Chinese government and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, and participated in the thank-you ceremony of the Japanese government and Abe’s survivors. (Xinhua News Agency)

The Chinese ambassador speaks at the Human Rights Council urging the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western countries to reflect on the historical sin of colonialism

Ambassador Li Song, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, delivered a speech at the symposium on “The Negative Impact of Legacy of Colonialism on the Enjoyment of Human Rights” at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the 28th, urging the United States, the United Kingdom, etc. Western countries reflect on the historical sin of colonialism and take actions to correct their mistakes. (Xinhua News Agency)

The representative of China called on the United States, Canada and Australia to seriously reflect on the systemic discrimination and oppression of their indigenous peoples

The representative of China delivered a speech at the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council on the 28th at the Dialogue of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The representative of China said that China is deeply concerned about the long-term neglect, discrimination, unfair treatment and even abuse of indigenous people in relevant countries. Research shows that Native Americans face 11 common barriers to political participation, including limited government services and a lack of election funding. At present, the overall political status and political influence of American Indians are far lower than their proportion in the American population. A shocking number of children’s remains and unmarked Aboriginal burials have been found at boarding school sites across Canada. The incarceration rate of Aboriginal Australians is 15 times that of non-Aboriginal people, and the incarceration death rate is rising, resulting in a large number of separations and serious damage to the resilience of Aboriginal communities. (Xinhua News Agency)

Partial solar eclipse will be visible in western my country in late October

On October 25, Beijing time, people can see a partial solar eclipse in western Asia, Europe, and northeastern Africa. This astronomical phenomenon can be seen in parts of Xinjiang, Tibet, Qinghai and western Gansu in China. The more westward the observation position is, the longer the visible partial solar eclipse process is, and the more northerly the position is, the larger the area of ​​the sun that can be seen is blocked. (CCTV News)

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred in Kangping County, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province (collapse)

The China Earthquake Networks officially determined that a magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred at 00:00 on September 29 in Kangping County (collapse) (42.73 degrees north latitude, 123.02 degrees east longitude) in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province. (@China Earthquake Network)

【society】

Gan Yu has completed ankle surgery and will spend his birthday in the hospital

On the afternoon of September 28, Gan Yu’s father, Gan Guoming, told the Beijing News that Gan Yu had completed the surgery on his left ankle and is currently in good condition. He will still be recuperating in West China Hospital of Sichuan University. It is understood that this operation is mainly to remove the nail foreign body under the skin of Gan Yu’s left instep. If the recovery goes smoothly, Gan Yu may recover and be discharged from the hospital this week. (Beijing News)

【Finance】

Export-Import Bank: Jinyin Infrastructure Fund completes the task of investing 50 billion yuan

The reporter learned from the Export-Import Bank of China on the 28th that in order to implement the relevant requirements for the use of policy-based and development-oriented financial tools to support the construction of major projects, the Export-Import Bank of China has made every effort to promote the implementation of infrastructure funds. On September 28, the Jinyin Infrastructure Fund completed the task of investing 50 billion yuan in funds, supporting a total of 106 major projects. (Xinhua News Agency)

The freight rate of ocean shipping routes has fallen sharply, and the freight rates of some ocean shipping lines have fallen by more than 80%

The FBX index released by the Baltic Shipping Exchange shows that as of September 26, the average FBX container shipping price was $4,029, down 63.8% from the record high in September last year. Among them, the freight rate of China/Far East-North America West Coast route decreased by 85.7% compared with the highest freight rate last year. Industry insiders said that due to the breakage of supply chains caused by the epidemic, many countries experienced a “stocking tide” last year, which also led to a sharp rise in shipping costs last year, which itself is an unsustainable state. This year, due to the increasing inflationary pressure in the global economy, demand has begun to decline, and a large number of new ships have been launched, which has exacerbated the gap between supply and demand. (CCTV Finance)

Chengyu Financial Court inaugurated

In order to strengthen financial judicial protection, create a good financial legal environment, and maintain financial security, the Chengdu-Chongqing Financial Court was officially established on the 28th. The Chengdu-Chongqing Financial Court is located in Chongqing. According to the establishment of the municipal intermediate people’s court, it has set up office areas in Chongqing and Chengdu, Sichuan Province respectively. It is responsible for the jurisdiction of Chongqing City and Sichuan Province. For relevant financial civil and commercial cases and financial administrative cases under the jurisdiction of the court, the specific jurisdiction is subject to the relevant judicial interpretations of the Supreme People’s Court. (Xinhua News Agency)

【internationality】

Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued an announcement on the 28th that Hurricane “Ian” made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane that afternoon, and the storm was “extremely dangerous.” Videos on social media showed storm surges rushing ashore in parts of Florida’s southwest coast, flooding or soaking buildings and vehicles. Florida Governor DeSantis said at a press conference on the morning of the 28th that “Ian” is a “historic” storm. According to statistics from a website that monitors power outages in the United States, as of the afternoon of the 28th, millions of customers in Florida had lost power. (Xinhua News Agency)

14 injured in ammunition explosion in Russia’s Belgorod region

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on social media on September 28 that due to human error, an ammunition explosion occurred in the Valuiki district, which borders Ukraine in the south of the state, injuring 14 people. The wounded are currently receiving medical assistance. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. (CCTV News)

Russia’s Pacific Fleet receives two nuclear submarines

On the 28th, the Russian Pacific Fleet received the “Bore-A”-class strategic nuclear submarine “Grand Duke Oleg” and the “Yasen-M”-class nuclear submarine “Novosibirsk”. The two nuclear submarines arrived in the Russian Pacific Fleet on the same day. Station of Kamchatka Krai. The Russian Ministry of Defense released news on the same day that the two nuclear submarines set off from the station of the Russian Northern Fleet. During the voyage, the “Novosiberia” nuclear submarine launched the “Onyx” cruise missile from the Chukchi Sea to the predetermined target at sea. (Xinhua News Agency)

Russia denies causing the “North Stream” pipeline leak, the EU believes the accident was caused by sabotage

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov told Russian media on the 28th that the so-called Russian participation in the manufacture of the “Nord Stream-1” and “North Stream-2” natural gas pipeline leaks is a “foreseeable foolish speculation”. Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on the same day that all information indicates that the accident was caused by sabotage. (Xinhua News Agency)

Bank of England to buy government bonds in bulk to stabilize markets

The Bank of England, the central bank of the United Kingdom, said on September 28, local time, that it will start the temporary purchase of long-term government bonds on the same day to stabilize the financial market, restore market functions and reduce risks. According to Reuters, the Bank of England’s bond purchases amounted to 65 billion pounds. (CCTV News)

U.S. announces $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a statement on September 28, local time, announcing a new batch of military aid and supplies worth $1.1 billion to Ukraine, including the “Haimas” multiple rocket launcher system and supporting ammunition, UAV countermeasure systems, radar and armored vehicles. (CCTV News)

Russia’s oil production rose 3.1% year-on-year in January-August

According to statistics released by the Russian Federal Bureau of Statistics on September 28, from January to August this year, Russia’s oil production increased by 3.1% year-on-year to 354 million tons; liquefied natural gas production increased by 13.5% year-on-year to 21.6 million tons. (CCTV News)

