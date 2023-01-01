【Hello 2023】

On the great river of time that cannot be reversed | Beijing News New Year’s Day Editorial

On December 31, 2022, the Kunming Lake Ice Rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing opened its doors to welcome visitors on the first day of the New Year’s Day holiday. Tourists held “2023” signs to welcome the New Year.Photo by Beijing News reporter Xue Jun

The calendar turned over page by page, unhurriedly reset 2022 to zero, and opened a new page for 2023. Here, we wish you a happy new year with new wishes!

2023 has arrived, and this is still a moment of empathy between the small self and the big self. The mind is vast, the infinite distance, countless people, countless emotions and memories will be mobilized and gathered into a sea of ​​emotions.

We stand in the morning light of 2023, which is the end of the old and the beginning of the new. Through the cold winter, usher in the warmth of spring. Let us ignite our faith, repack our luggage, and start from our respective starting points to go to the mountains and seas together.Read more>>>

Beijing Shougang Park staged New Year’s countdown: Industrial sites show “Double Olympic City” with light and shadow

The 2023 Beijing New Year countdown event was held in Shougang Park. The multi-point linkage in the Shougang Park presents a panoramic and immersive visual feast of light and shadow show on the industrial site. The venue of the Winter Olympics has been transformed into a light show, and the three giant water drying towers have become canvases of light and shadow, recalling the wonderful moments of the “Double Olympic City” Beijing in the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics. (Beijing News)

Beijing Chaoyang 2023 New Year countdown light show staged

Bright lights illuminate the Dawangjing architectural complex.Photo by Beijing News reporter Wang Fei

On the evening of December 31, 2022, the 2023 New Year countdown light show with the theme of “Meeting in the morning sun and welcoming the New Year” was staged at the Olympic Tower and Dawangjing architectural complex. The light show used three-dimensional imaging, full-color laser and other technological means to light up the sunny night sky, conveying the urban culture of the “Double Olympic City” and the good wishes of welcoming 2023 to the citizens.Details>>>

On New Year’s Eve, Hanshan Temple listened to 108 New Year’s bells, and the citizens cheered and laughed to convey their blessings

On the evening of December 31, 2022, Hanshan Temple in Suzhou rang 108 bells for the New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s bell is melodious and far-reaching, officially knocking on the door of the New Year. The citizens at the scene conveyed New Year’s blessings amidst laughter and laughter. On the New Year’s Eve, lion dances and gongs and drums greeted the guests, and the God of Wealth dolls shuttled among the crowd. The blessing wall was covered with New Year’s wish cards, and we wished good health and a better life in 2023! (Beijing News)

Shanghai Disney New Year’s special edition firework show was staged, depicting the huge “2023” characters

On the evening of December 31, 2022, a special New Year’s fireworks show will be staged in front of the Shanghai Disneyland Castle. The fireworks show incorporates gorgeous fireworks, gorgeous projections and cheerful music. Dazzling fireworks bloomed in the night sky, depicting a huge “2023” character, celebrating the arrival of the New Year with everyone. (Beijing News)

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show held in Liuyang, Hunan, tourists and citizens watched in the rain

On December 31, 2022, a New Year’s Eve fireworks show was held in Liuyang, Hunan. The fireworks show integrated “people, sound, light, shadow, and flame” and other scenarios, attracting many tourists and citizens to watch in the rain. Liuyang is the “Hometown of Fireworks” in China, and its fireworks exports account for more than 60% of the country’s total. (Beijing News)

Hong Kong welcomes the New Year with splendid fireworks

On the evening of December 31, 2022, Hong Kong’s landmark Victoria Harbor will be transformed into a stage, and a multimedia performance will be staged that combines culture and art, sports, creative animation, fireworks, light and shadow effects, etc., to welcome the arrival of 2023 with Hong Kong citizens. The Hong Kong Tourism Board, the organizer of the event, said that it hopes to convey warmth and positive energy to the society through this event, show the vitality of Hong Kong, and welcome the New Year with a better look. (Xinhua News Agency)

New Zealand and Australia welcome New Year with fireworks displays

On January 1, 2023, many countries in the South Pacific ushered in the New Year first, and New Zealand and Australia held grand fireworks displays. The fireworks show at the Sky Tower in Auckland Harbor, New Zealand, attracted a large number of people to watch. Sydney Harbor, Australia set off grand fireworks on time at one quarter past midnight, and the fireworks complemented the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. (Beijing News)

【local】

Beijing opens the declaration of passenger car indicators in the first half of 2023

On January 1, 2023, Beijing opened the reporting period for passenger car indicators in the first half of 2023, which will end on March 8, 2023, a total of 67 days. During this period, applications for quotas for individuals and “car-free families”, applications for changing registered vehicles between husband and wife, applications for transfer of registered vehicles to relatives for owners of “multiple vehicles for one person”, etc. “(https://xkczb.jtw.beijing.gov.cn/) Log in to your personal account to declare, modify information and other operations. (Beijing Transportation)

“Beijing Consumer Season Joyful Haidian Welcomes the 2023 New Year’s Eve Consumption Festival” Officially Launched

On December 31, 2022, Haidian District officially launched the “Beijing Consumption Season Joyful Haidian Welcomes the 2023 New Year’s Eve Consumption Festival”, focusing on creating a consumption atmosphere and innovating consumption scenes. The revitalization of business and the resumption of the market has driven many high-quality businesses in retail, catering, entertainment and other high-quality businesses in key business districts in Haidian District to carry out a series of activities to benefit the people and promote consumption. The series of activities will continue until mid-February.

Beijing Yanqing opens four ice and snow through trains

In order to improve the quality of tourism services and facilitate the way citizens travel, starting from December 31, 2022, Yanqing District will launch 4 through trains for ice and snow tourism, which will go directly to ice and snow scenic spots such as Yanqing Olympic Park, Badaling Ski Resort, and Shijinglong Ski Resort.Details>>>

【Current affairs】

The first “Guangdong-Shaanxi” international train of the China Railway Express Chang’an is launched in the New Year

At zero o’clock on New Year’s Day, 50 containers full of home appliances, furniture and daily necessities produced in the Pearl River Delta region, take the China-Europe Railway Express Chang’an, slowly leave the Xi’an International Port Station, all the way west, and leave the country through the Alashankou Port, 14 days Arrive in Europe from left to right, the whole journey is more than 11,700 kilometers. The opening of the block train will inject new momentum into boosting the economic and trade exchanges between the two places, strengthening regional cooperation, and jointly promoting the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road”. (CCTV News)

Southern Theater: The so-called statement of the U.S. military ignores the facts and is purely slanderous and hype

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Headquarters recently issued a statement saying that the Chinese Navy’s J-11 fighter jets made unsafe flight maneuvers against the U.S. Air Force’s RC-135 aircraft. Air Force Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson of the Southern Theater Command: The so-called statement of the US military ignores the facts and is purely slanderous speculation. On December 21, a U.S. RC-135 aircraft deliberately approached the coast of South China and the Xisha Islands in Hainan for reconnaissance. The southern theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized air forces to track and monitor it. In disregard of China‘s repeated warnings, the U.S. plane suddenly changed its flight attitude and squeezed the Chinese surveillance plane to the left, making dangerous approach actions, which seriously affected the flight safety of the Chinese military plane, seriously violated the “China-U.S. International law and international practice. The Chinese pilots acted in accordance with laws and regulations, and operated in a professional manner, fully reflecting the Chinese military’s responsible attitude towards regional security and the safety of front-line personnel. The U.S. deliberately misleads public opinion, distorts black and white, and slaps black and white in an attempt to confuse the international audience. We solemnly request the US side to restrain the actions of front-line naval and air forces, strictly abide by relevant international laws and relevant agreements and agreements, and prevent accidents at sea and in the air. The Chinese military maintains a high level of alert at all times, resolutely fulfills its duties and missions, and resolutely safeguards national sovereignty and security. (Southern Theater)

China Spallation Neutron Source Engineering Material Neutron Diffraction Spectrometer Successfully Produced Beams

The China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS) Engineering Material Neutron Diffraction Spectrometer has successfully released the beam recently, and began to debug the beam. The successful development and installation of the spectrometer equipment will provide key technical support for solving a series of major scientific issues in the high-tech field of materials and equipment manufacturing. According to reports, the neutron diffraction spectrometer for engineering materials has the functions of stress (strain) measurement, texture measurement and Bragg edge transmission imaging, and is especially suitable for stress measurement and analysis of large and complex engineering structures. Non-destructive testing of equipment, service life management, etc. provide important research means. (Xinhua News Agency)

The annual oil and gas production of my country’s largest oil and gas field exceeded 65 million tons

As of 22:00 on December 31, 2022, my country’s largest oil and gas field – PetroChina Changqing Oilfield’s annual production of oil and gas equivalent exceeded 65 million tons, reaching 65.0155 million tons, creating the highest annual oil and gas production record for domestic oil and gas fields. This is another historic leap achieved by Changqing Oilfield after breaking through 60 million tons in 2020. (CCTV News)

【Finance】

Foreign news: In the face of US restrictions, Huawei says it has gradually “turned the crisis into safety”

According to an Associated Press report on December 30, 2022, Chinese technology giant Huawei said it has gradually “turned the corner” after years of U.S. restrictions curbed its overseas sales, despite failing to achieve year-over-year revenue growth in 2022. Xu Zhijun, Huawei’s rotating chairman, said in his New Year’s speech on the 30th that the US restrictions are now Huawei’s new normal, and Huawei has returned to normal. Xu Zhijun said in his speech that the company’s telecom network business had maintained “steady growth” and that the downward trend in the equipment segment – mainly mobile phones – had slowed. The company’s cloud business has achieved “rapid growth”. Over the next year, Xu pledged to maintain Huawei’s heavy investment in research and development and said its cloud business needed to be the “base” to drive growth. (Refer to News Network)

2022 Real Estate Enterprise Year-End List: The performance of the top 100 real estate enterprises fell by more than 10% year-on-yearFourbecome

On the evening of December 31, 2022, the Middle Finger Research Institute, Kerui and other institutions released the 2022 TOP200 list of sales performance of Chinese real estate companies. According to the statistical data of several institutions, the accumulative performance of the top 100 real estate companies has dropped by more than 40% year-on-year, and nearly 90% of the top 100 real estate companies have experienced negative growth. Among the large-scale listed real estate companies that publicly disclosed their annual goals, only Binjiang and Yuexiu Real estate companies have achieved their annual performance targets. (Daily Economic News)

China‘s social car ownership exceeds 300 million, and the number of cars per thousand people reaches 220

Xu Niansha, president of the China Machinery Industry Federation, introduced that automobiles, as a pillar industry of China‘s national economy, have ranked first in the world in product output for many years in a row. At present, there are more than 17,000 auto manufacturers above designated size in China, employing more than 4 million people. The market share of Chinese brand passenger vehicles reached 47.2%. The number of automobiles in China exceeds 300 million, and the number of automobiles per thousand people reaches 220. From January to November 2022, the production and sales of automobiles will exceed 24 million, a year-on-year increase of 6.1% and 3.3%, respectively. Among them, the production and sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 6 million units, and the export volume was 593,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 1 times. (Chinanews.com)

[style]

“Bingdundun” will continue to be sold in Tmall Olympic official flagship store in 2023

From January 1, 2023, licensed products of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be converted into Olympic historical intellectual property products, which will continue to be sold in the official Olympic flagship store on Tmall. (Beijing News)

【internationality】

Seven injured in shooting in Arizona

According to local media reports in the United States, in the early hours of December 31, 2022 local time, a shooting occurred in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, resulting in 7 injuries, one of whom was seriously injured and life-threatening. The local police stated that the case is currently under further investigation. It is not clear whether there is a gunman among the wounded, and the situation of several wounded also needs further follow-up. (CCTV News)

Russia’s 2022 autumn conscription ends, a total of 120,000 people have been conscripted into the army

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on December 31, 2022 local time that the conscription of the Russian army in the autumn of 2022 will end, and a total of 120,000 people will be conscripted into the army. The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that citizens conscripted for military service do not participate in special military operations in Ukraine, while conscripts who have completed their military service have been discharged on time and returned to their places of residence. (CCTV News)

Iranian army holds large-scale military exercise

According to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency, the Iranian army tested the Iranian-made “Holdad-15” air defense system during a military exercise held in southern Iran on December 31, 2022. According to a video released by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the participating troops conducted a beach landing exercise on December 30, 2022 with the help of landing ships, helicopters, and hovercraft. According to reports, this military exercise will be held on the evening of December 29, 2022, and the scope of the exercise extends from the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern end of the Indian Ocean. All Iranian military services are participating in the exercise, which is aimed at testing locally-made military equipment and strengthening Iran’s readiness to deal with potential threats. (Xinhua News Agency)

Sweden to take over EU presidency

The new rotating presidency of the EU, Sweden, will begin its term on January 1, 2023. On December 31, 2022 local time, European Council President Michel posted on social media that he looked forward to cooperating with Sweden. Sweden’s current term will end on July 1, 2023. (CCTV News)

Myanmar military announces one-year ceasefire

On the evening of December 31, 2022 local time, the Burmese National Defense Forces Command issued a statement announcing a one-year ceasefire from January 1, 2023 to December 31. The statement stated that in order to advance the peace process and meet the people’s expectations for permanent peace, there will be a one-year ceasefire. During this period, except for operations related to national defense and security and necessary actions to respond to interference and attacks on government security, other military operations will be suspended. (CCTV News)

