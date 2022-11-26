«Vladimir Makei, 64, head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, has died. There are rumors that he may have been poisoned.’ Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, writes it on Twitter, assuming that it is a warning for the Belarusian president Alexsandr Lukashenko.

«Makey – reads the tweet – had been indicated as a possible successor to Lukashenko. He was one of the few not under Russian influence. Rumors say it could be a warning to Lukashenko himself.”

The sudden death of Makei was announced today by the official Belarusian news agency BeLta, which did not provide details on the circumstances of the death. The news comes after the Robert Lansing Institute, citing sources at the top Russian military, wrote that the Kremlin intends to force Belarus to go to war against Ukraine alongside Moscow, organizing an attack against Lukashenko. Two strategies would be under study: in the first it would be a fake assassination attempt to put pressure on the leader of Minsk, in the second Lukashenko would be killed and replaced with the secretary general of the Russian-led military alliance Csto, Stanislav Zas, described as loyal in the Kremlin