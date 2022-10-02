Home World The Belgorod submarine moves. Born in alarm: “Test for the Poseidon super torpedo”
World

The Belgorod submarine moves. Born in alarm: “Test for the Poseidon super torpedo”

by admin
The Belgorod submarine moves. Born in alarm: “Test for the Poseidon super torpedo”

Putin it seems close to a new challenge to the West and to raise the level of nuclear confrontation even more. The alarm stems from a NATO intelligence report, sent to the most important allied commands in recent days. A report regarding the movements of the nuclear submarine Belgorod, which became operational in July. Now he is back to dive in the Arctic seas and it is feared that his mission is to test for the first time ever the super-torpedo Poseidon, often referred to as “the weapon of the Apocalypse”.

See also  Russia's foreign minister says he doesn't think Ukraine conflict will escalate into nuclear war Russia never wants to depend on West again | Reuters

You may also like

127 dead in violence at stadium in East...

Lula-Bolsonaro challenge: the military uncertainty weighs on the...

Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline starts commercial operations

Russia bans some national auto transport companies from...

Indonesia, clashes after a football match: 127 dead

First round of voting in Brazil’s general election

Qatari foreign minister talks with Iranian counterpart

The U.S. military wanted to break into a...

Lyman freed from the Ukrainians. Chechen leader: “Putin...

Iran, American businessman released from prison since 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy