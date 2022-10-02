Putin it seems close to a new challenge to the West and to raise the level of nuclear confrontation even more. The alarm stems from a NATO intelligence report, sent to the most important allied commands in recent days. A report regarding the movements of the nuclear submarine Belgorod, which became operational in July. Now he is back to dive in the Arctic seas and it is feared that his mission is to test for the first time ever the super-torpedo Poseidon, often referred to as “the weapon of the Apocalypse”.