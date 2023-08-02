the benefits of Sunrise Buyback for the environment and customers

The goal of the recently expanded Sunrise Buyback program is to buy back, refurbish and resell at least 20,000 devices (smartphones, tablets, smartwatches) each year by 2025.

Several studies1 show that many old, unused smartphones end up in the bottom drawer of the house instead of being reintroduced into the circular economy. The reuse of materials such as plastic and metal reduces emissions into the environment. This is precisely why Sunrise is aiming for efficient resource management, for example with the expansion of the Buyback programme.

«Our customers have long demanded a long-term sustainable strategy and environmentally friendly solutions. We would like to respond to these needs by developing our products and services sustainably and by integrating the measures throughout the organization.”he claims Andre Krause, CEO of Sunrise. «With our recently expanded Buyback program, we aim to buy back at least 20,000 devices from our customers each year by 2025 and put them back into circulation.”

Con Sunrise Buyback, new Sunrise customers and existing contract customers can sell their used mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches in Sunrise stores, and now also by telephone (Telesales) or online, as well as provide an estimate of the value of their device on the website of Sunrise Buyback on your terms. Depending on the status and version of the device, the displayed provisional sale price (Buyback value) may vary. The final value is determined by Sunrise after receipt and will be paid to customers as a credit on their next Sunrise bill, deducted as a discount when purchasing a new device, or used as an advance payment in the case of installment purchases. Customers with an existing contract can also sell their device to Sunrise without buying a new one.

By extending the Sunrise Buyback program to Telesales sales channels as well as the online shop, and by giving customers the option of having their old device sent by post free of charge, Sunrise significantly simplifies the process of returning and selling working devices. These are reconditioned and resold by a certified Swiss partner, who will provide for the total deletion of the data contained therein. Devices that are no longer functional are instead properly recycled. Full details on the Sunrise Buyback program can be found on the related page page webwhile the process of refurbishing devices is illustrated in a video.

Environmental sustainability objectives

To avoid negative effects on the environment and society, Sunrise develops its products and services as sustainably as possible. For devices such as modems and Set Top Boxes, we focus on longevity, repairability and low power consumption. In this sense, we are committed to ensuring that design and packaging are designed to have the least possible environmental impact. One example is our award-winning Sunrise IPTV Box, which is made of 85% recycled material and was awarded the “Sustainability Award” by “Digital TV Europe” in 2020.

Sunrise sees the sustainable use of resources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as a major challenge for society as a whole, but also as an opportunity. The company derives its energy needs 100% from renewable energies and, by 2030, will not only increase the energy efficiency of its networked data transmission (kWh/TB) by 10% every year, but will also switch to a of full electric vehicles.

In addition to achieving the net zero target (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 set by parent company Liberty Global, Sunrise is committed to contributing, as part of theiniziativa Science based Targets (SBT)to a science-based gradual reduction of greenhouse gases.

