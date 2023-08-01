The bento, a takeaway culinary delight.

One thing that all manga and anime have in common is definitely food. There are hardly episodes in which at least one dish of Japanese culture is not represented, many of these foods have also become famous in the West and the most curious palates have tasted some of them.

Unforgettable are the okonomiyaki meatballs from Marrabbio in Kiss Me Licia, the dorayaki from Doraemon, the onigiri from Lum, the ramen from Zenigata from Lupin, the shiro gohan the steamed white rice so loved by Mila from Mila and Shiro, the takoyaki from One Piece, the mochi in Sailor Moon, and we could still list many others… Japanese cuisine and the dishes that are made not only represent a set of flavors that go together pleasantly, but are part of a real ritual: the composition of dishes is scrupulously treated both from a tasting and aesthetic point of view and this can be seen above all in the creation of the bento (弁当).

Bento is what we commonly call a packed lunch, however it is not a quickly combined meal to fill hunger during the lunch break, but is prepared with extreme care, variety and imagination. It can be prepared at home or in the supermarket and has rice as its main ingredient, which is associated with other foods, such as tempura, salad, vegetables, grilled fish, prawns, sushi, fruit and dessert. The preparations must all be boiled, fried or grilled so that they do not perish quickly. The food is placed in a box, divided into well-defined sectors, which can be made of plastic, wood or metal, decorated with artistic prints or paintings or it can be very simple and practical, it can also be “disposable” and is wrapped in a piece of paper, fabric or in special bags together with the sticks.

Bento began to be used in the Kamakura period (12th century) when farmers and fishermen, not returning home for lunch, began to bring dried rice in small bags or tins. However, the credit for making this lunch box famous was the samurai Oda Nobunaga, who chose to distribute simple and comfortable meals to the guests of the castle. However, people began to use bento frequently during the Edo period (1603-1868) when they began to go on picnics. But the real success came in the Meiji period (1868-1912) thanks to the industrial railway: in the station they began to prepare and sell ekiben trays for lunch to be eaten during the journey. The first was sold at Utsunomiya Station in 1885, and contained two onigiri and takuan, a pickle wrapped in bamboo leaves.

In addition to ekiben (short for ekibento) there are different types of bento:

kyarabenshort for Kyarakuta bento, or bento of the characters, takes this name because the food is arranged in such a way as to resemble the characters of the most popular anime, manga and video games;

shikaeshi bento , the bento of revenge, which is prepared to take revenge on someone and may contain raw rice , burnt food or spicy foods such as chili peppers, and is inedible ;

koraku bento, the picnic bento and is made up of several shelves and has larger dimensions than normal, since it must contain food for more people;

noriben, is very simple, made from seaweed marinated in soy sauce;

hinomaru bentō that reproduces the Japanese flag (hinomaru), with a pickled plum in the center of the white rice.

aisai bento, the most romantic of all, has no particular characteristics except that of being prepared by the wife for her husband, by the sweetheart for her lover or for a person to whom one wishes to express one’s affection.

In a country like Japan where it is difficult to express emotions, food becomes a very effective tool for expressing one’s feelings. Cooking is an act of love, and if you’re angry, even the preparation suffers, each dish is a story that begins when we decide to put ourselves in the kitchen… not only for the Japanese!

By Valeria Turino

