the best and cheapest solutions

Being able to count on an Internet connection for your second home is increasingly important, especially during the summer. The market offers various solutions, with very different costs and characteristics based on the technology with which the connection is made. The survey by the Segugio.it Observatory highlights the convenience linked to the choice of a 4G/5G mobile connection for the second home, with the possibility of having 143 GB for just over 10 euros a month and without any restrictions. For an unlimited connection you need about 25 euros per month.

An Internet connection in the second home is now essential. Staying connected during the weekend or in the case of an extended stay requires study, work and entertainment. There are various options available to users who need a connection for their second home. Based on the technology chosen, in fact, it will be possible to access a limited connection (in terms of Giga available in a month) but cheaper or an unlimited connection but more expensive. Even the speed and, therefore, the user experience is strongly linked to the chosen technology.

The new survey by the Segugio.it Observatory photographs the state of the telephony market by highlighting the average costs and characteristics of the various options available to users who need an Internet connection for a second home. The study, based on the tariffs available in June 2023 (including the offers launched by the operators for the upcoming summer period), takes into consideration the 4G/5G connections as well as the technologies that characterize the sector of home Internet offers such as FTTH optical fiber, FTTC copper mixed fiber and FWA network.

4G/5G connection: low prices but limited Giga

The first option to consider for having Internet for second homes is represented by the activation of a SIM with a mobile telephony offer, in order to take advantage of a 4G/5G connection. According to the data collected, a data SIM currently has an average cost of 10.37 euros per month, guaranteeing access to an average of 143 GB per month. Compared to last year, the price is substantially stable (-3.7%) while the Giga have increased significantly (+50%).

Furthermore, to save money, it is possible to choose a 4G only offer. In this way, the average price is reduced to 8.34 euros per month. Lower costs also translate into a slightly lower data bundle: with the 4G offers you have 138 GB available per month. Also in this case, the comparison with 2022 shows stable prices (-2.1%) and strong growth in Giga included (+78%).

Mobile SIM cards have a low activation cost (€5.20 in addition to the cost of the first month of the offer). Furthermore, this solution has no exit costs net of a few fees (less than 5% of the total) which include an activation fee in the monthly fee with a hidden installment payment. Finding a rate without constraints and exit costs, to be deactivated once the holidays in the second home, for example, are over, will be easy.

With the mobile offers it is also possible to bet on tariffs with unlimited Giga. In this case, however, it is necessary to take into account an expense of 30.99 euros per month (-8.1% compared to 2022). Some fixed network operators offer their customers the possibility of activating a SIM with unlimited Giga on favorable terms. With the fixed + mobile convergence it is possible to reduce the cost of the SIM to 10.62 euros per month but it will be necessary to accept the “constraint” represented by the obligation to keep the subscription active with the network operator that manages the first home line .

FWA: a wireless connection for the second home, even prepaid

Another option available to users who need an unlimited connection for their second home is represented by the FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) offers. The technology that allows wireless access to the Internet from a fixed network is an important solution for accessing the Internet, especially in those areas not reached by the optical fiber (small towns, rural areas and low population density).

With the offers currently available, an unlimited connection via the FWA network costs €24.91 per month (+5.5% compared to 2022) with an initial activation fee of €35.97 on average. The FWA offers have a good maximum speed (on average 359 Mbps) but the subscriptions include various exit costs such as the deactivation fee (equal to a maximum of one month’s subscription) and the residual modem installments which could be included in the subscription fee some offers (in the event of withdrawal, they must generally be paid in a single solution).

The market also offers rechargeable FWA offers, with a prepaid top-up system that allows access to an unlimited connection for a certain period of time. Each operator offers different top-up denominations (1 day, 3 days, 7 days, 1 month, 3 months). Considering a 3-month prepaid service, an average cost of 33 euros per month must be taken into account, without activation and exit costs. The maximum connection speed of these offers is 76 Mbps.

Optical fiber for second homes: unlimited connection for just over 25 euros per month

To have Internet in a second home, it is also possible to bet on a subscription that provides access to the Internet via FTTH optical fiber (or via FTTC or ADSL in case of unavailability of the fiber). This is a solution similar to those available for first homes: an FTTH fiber connection has an average cost of 25.85 euros per month (+4.6% compared to 2022) with an activation fee of 20.72 euros lump sum.

In case of unavailability of the FTTH fiber it is possible to fall back on the FTTC which provides for slightly higher costs. On average, in fact, the fee is 27.38 euros per month with an initial one-time activation of 25.89 euros. The speed of FTTH is very high (the download peak is equal, on average, to 2,405 Mbps) while FTTC stops at 200 Mbps and ADSL at just 20 Mbps (ADSL costs are in line with FTTC) .

In these cases, there are exit costs that should not be underestimated. In fact, interrupting a fiber optic subscription (or via FTTC or ADSL) requires the payment of a deactivation fee, equal to the maximum amount of the monthly fee, in addition to any residual modem installments that could be included in the monthly fee. For a short-term solution, therefore, a subscription of this type risks incurring higher costs.

Which technology to choose?

The analysis of costs and features allows you to get a complete overview of the options available to users for having Internet in their second home. Each option has advantages and disadvantages, which must be taken into consideration in order to focus on the offer most in line with your connection and spending needs. An unlimited connection has higher costs and may come with a variety of exit constraints/costs. With a 4G/5G SIM the costs are reduced and there are many more GB included than last year but there are a number of limitations to consider.

The connection is, in fact, limited while the offers with unlimited Giga cost a lot or force you to choose the same fixed network operator. FTTH fiber guarantees an unlimited and high-speed connection but has high costs in case of withdrawal and limited territorial coverage. With the FWA it is possible to surf without limits and at high speed even where FTTH fiber is not available. In addition, there are prepaid offers, useful for second homes. You have to take into account initial costs and high withdrawal costs (choosing the subscription version.

