by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

The possibility of scoring points against the second in the standings for Palermo C5 fades away in the last minutes, which within the friendly walls of the Tocha Stadium must surrender 2-1 in front of Mazara which…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The best Palermo C5 of the season is not enough, Mazara wins narrowly appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».