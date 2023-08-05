the best seller on Amazon is back on offer and is confirmed as BEST BUY

Il Redmi Note 11S has long been one of the best-selling smartphones on Amazon and, right now, it is at the top of the “best seller” ranking on the store, as far as the smartphone sector is concerned. With the new Amazon offer you can buy the Redmi Note 11S 6/128 GB al discounted price of 179 euros. This is the right opportunity to buy a complete and fast mid-range at a low cost. The offer is available via the link below.

Redmi Note 11S on offer at the best price on Amazon

The technical sheet of the Redmi Note 11S it includes everything needed to ensure excellent performance at a low cost. The smartphone is equipped with the excellent MediaTek Helio G96 chip, which is able to handle all functions quickly. The chip is supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as well as a 5,000mAh battery, with 33W fast charging.

Among the specifications of the Redmi Note 11S we find a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Also note a quadruple rear camera with 108 Megapixel main sensor. The smartphone is IP53 certified, features Dual SIM support, NFC chip and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

With the new Amazon offer you can now buy the Redmi Note 11S 6/128 GB al discounted price of 179 euros. To access the offer you can follow the link below. The discount is only valid for a short period of time. The smartphone is shipped directly from Amazon.

