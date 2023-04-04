In recent years the trend of online games continues to cover many categories ranging from Open Sandbox Multiplayer to casino online smartphones and gaming phones are in constant technological evolution to guarantee the most advanced user experiences.

To play a game of Minecraft or play live casino roulette live streaming on Betfair until a few years ago the PC was used, because it remained the only technological tool that allowed a high quality game, however today smartphones are increasingly equal to computers in terms of performance and technological innovation, able to compete with notebooks and desktop PCs .

And it is precisely in the gaming sector that the qualitative difference has been downgraded, especially between portable consoles and smartphones, but gaming phones are perfect for game lovers, because they offer top-level performance.

Mobile hardware dedicated exclusively to the playful aspect of technology could not be missing, as in the case of Gaming Phones, made with premium processors, 120 Hz high-definition screens, custom-designed graphic solutions and ultra-fast memory. Even the cooling is approved to offer excellent performance with the addition of extra fans, there is no shortage of ergonomic handles capable of maximizing grip.

Mobile gaming is always a top trend, however, the technology market offers only these two solutions to choose from.

Our advice is always to respect your personal characteristics when making this choice but you should never neglect your needs. It is possible to choose high-level smartphones that have optimizations dedicated to gaming, just as you can opt for the Gaming Phone if you use this hardware solely and exclusively to satisfy your ludic passion.

For hardcore gamers, i.e. for professionals or users who spend more than 20 hours a week playing online, the best solution is certainly the Gaming Phone, for casual gamers, even a quality smartphone could be the most suitable solution.

If you use the technological support to play only on weekends or breaks for a few minutes a day, a traditional smartphone is the ideal choice, as it also allows you to use it for other functions and certainly represents a saving for users who have no particular demands about performance.

A professional or a hardcore gamer must necessarily choose the Gaming Phone, also because the difference in cost translates into the best performance in terms of graphics, grip, memory and so on.

Among the best mobile hardware to play online, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro and the RedMagic 6 Pro stand out among the Gaming Phones.

The classic smartphones for online gaming that present good quality are the POCO X4 GT, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.