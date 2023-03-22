Lionel Messi winner of the recent FIFA The Best Award, the world witnessed the birth of another controversy. Aliou Cissé, coach of Senegal, did not vote for Sadio Mané in this election.

“I wanted to be objective”

Along with the announcement of the list of Lions whom he summoned to defend the Senegalese colors during the March FIFA window, the tactician had to speak about his choice not to have voted Mané for the FIFA The Best Award. thing he did without really convincing his audience:

“As soon as we start off saying that the World Cup is the highest competition, at least for me, and I believe that I am not the only one to think so, I think that today it is not there is no other competition above this competition. Unfortunately, Sadio Mané couldn’t play for even a minute in this competition. In reality my choice has been made, my decision has been made in relation to this competition there », then confided to journaliststhe one who placed Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi before Sadio Mané, adding that he accepts being criticized in his objectivity.

That being said, speaking precisely of objectivity, it is impossible to support Aliou Cissé in his action. Sadio Mané finished second in the Ballon d’Or ahead of Messi, Mbappé and of course Hakimi. He gave his coach, his country, his first trophy. He qualified his team for their second World Cup in a row, before being injured afterwards. A huge loss for Felidae, who would probably have taken England out if the Bayern Munich striker had made the trip to Qatar.

Africa first…

In short, for Africa, the symbolism, Aliou had to vote for Mané first, and then place the others. It is a question of reducing a considerable gap unfairly widened by decisions as historical as they are subjective, which have long favored European football in international competitions, individual and collective.

Without any sporting reason, therefore objective, UEFA has more participants than its counterparts in the World Cuphis teams start in the semi-finals at the Club World Cup and no winner of the Ballon d’or a you Prix FIFA The Best does not evolve out of Old continent. African football needs solidarity to move forward. As long as its actors privilege the others, their evolution will be backwards.

In other words, soccer Africa will have to put itself forward if it wants to exist. Its fans and players must be able to count on their representatives to bring their voices to the top. Didier Deschamps voted Mbappé and Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentina national team, will never vote Mané ahead of Messi, for fear of creating problems in his dressing room and throughout his territory.

Cissé after Klopp?

Does this mean that Senegal will experience small upheavals within its selection? Why not. The Jürgen Klopp case in Liverpool has shown us that Mané is very emotional.

Behind the refusal of Reds to celebrate his victory at the CAN so as not to hurt Salah, the native of Bambali decided to leave, leaving the Scousers in a complicated situation. Whether we like it or not, the plebiscite of the former captain of the reigning African champions for the FIFA The Best 2023 Prize will have an impact on the collective he leads. The 46-year-old technician may have ended, in an unfortunate way, the hegemony of his country. His best element could very well feel betrayed…