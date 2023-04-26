The BIA is investigating how Dodik’s video got to the public Info

RTS called the High-tech Crime Department of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia and the Security Information Agency because of the video of Milorad Dodik released on RTS.

Source: Mondo

The Serbian Radio Television issued a statement regarding the illegal publication of a recording of an informal conversation before the recording of the show “Oko” in which the President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik was a guest on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. informal conversation before the start of the show: Oko, April 25. RTS invited the High-tech Crime Department of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia and the Security Information Agency to determine how the fragment of the informal conversation reached the public.

The entire signal was also missed by Radio and Television of Republika Srpska, which is why we hope for a reaction from the MUP of Republika Srpska. Radio Television of Serbia will also conduct an internal investigation into this criminal act and will inform the public about it. The president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, also spoke about this recording in the media,” the text states.

(WORLD)