The big case of pedophilia being talked about in Australia

A former kindergarten teacher will appear in court for the first time on August 21 in Queensland, Australia accused of having abused 91 girls between 2007 and 2022. The man was arrested on the outskirts of Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, about a year ago. In presenting the case on Tuesday, August 1, the police described it as one of the “most horrific” in the country’s history.

The man involved is 45 years old and cameras and phones were found in his home containing nearly 4,000 pictures and videos of child abuse. He is charged with 1,623 offenses including 136 rape charges and 604 charges of “indecent treatment of a minor,” an offense involving any sexual act or interaction between an adult and a child that does not include penetration.

Police said the offenses were committed in ten different children’s centers in Brisbane between 2007 and 2013 and then from 2018 to 2022, in a children’s center in Sydney, capital of New South Wales, between 2014 and 2017, and also abroad. So far, 87 alleged victims have been identified: 64 from Queensland and 23 from New South Wales. The federal police also said they were working with international agencies to find the four girls who were abused between 2013 and 2014 outside Australia , when the man worked for a short time abroad. However, it has not been said which country or which countries it is.

The sexual assaults exclusively involved “prepubescent girls”. The youngest victims were 1 year old and some of them are now over 18 years old. According to police reports, the man had successfully passed the checks required in Australia to work in childcare centres.

The investigation that led to the arrest of the man it was very long. The Queensland police had first identified some videos and images that contained the sexual abuse of two minors nine years ago, in 2014. The videos had been traced to the dark web, the part of the Internet accessible with special programs. The material had been shared with the Australian federal police, with the Argos Task Force, the Australian police special team that deals with paedophilia, and published on an international database also accessible to other police forces. However, they contained few clues: whoever made them was not prolific on the dark web and had never been considered among the “most wanted” targets by child abuse investigators.

In August 2022, however, there was a twist: in the background of one of the videos, sheets were traced to a specific manufacturer who supplied children’s centers in Queensland. At that point the investigations began which led to the arrest of the man. Thousands of other videos and images were found in his home, presumably taken by him over a period of fifteen years. Much of the subsequent investigations, which lasted about ten months, focused on the analysis of thousands of frames to trace the man’s movements and to identify the alleged victims.

The man will have to appear in court in Queensland on August 21 and once the judicial procedure is completed he will be extradited to New South Wales where he will have to answer at least one hundred other charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

