The pioneer of modern manga and anime, Osama Tezukawas an admirer of Walt Disney having studied his style, he adopted the characteristic of big eyes also for his characters , first of all Astro Boy.

In reality, the culture of big eyes may have emerged much earlier, in the first decade of the 1900s: in the illustrations by Yumeji Takehisa and Katsuji Matsumoto they are represented kawaii characters with large round eyes, but in those days they were considered vulgar.

There are actually several explanations for this way of representing this part of the face: the size of the eyes can trap the viewer and prevent him from noticing any flaws in the animation or scenery, large eyes are aesthetically pleasing in Japanese culture, so much so that some Japanese try to widen their eyes and feel jealous of Westerners, but above all it is easier to portray emotions more accurately, facilitating the relationship with the characters. Eye placement, pupil and iris shapes, colors, and gradations allow animators and designers to share a character’s entire personality and story with just the face. The gaze of manga and anime characters is much closer to reality in a direct and fascinating way than their western antagonists who appear more utopian and cold. Each character reflects certain characteristics, so you can very well identify with a Dandereone Tsundere and Kudere.

The adjective deredere means “sweet”, “loving”, “affectionate”, “very much in love”, combined with another adjective characterizes the character

Tsundere is born from the bird meaning cold, sullen, grumpy, aggressive, and deredere; it indicates a type with a cold, detached and sometimes even unpleasant and violent appearance. Male characters are characterized by being tough on the outside and soft on the inside like Inuyasha.

Female characters are referred to with the term Tsunerekko: they are self-centered, sulky-faced, serious girls with sudden mood swings. She is easily embarrassed and if she receives a compliment from the person she cares about, as a first reaction she responds with an insult or shows disinterest as Taiga Aisaka di Toradora!

With the term Yandere we identify those characters who seem reliable but then reveal a certain mental instability especially in certain circumstances. She is usually a female character, Yanderekkowho outwardly seems to be in love but actually hides a dark side that leads her to commit violent actions, is an example Stop Four Of Death Note.

The Kuudere or Cooldere (Origin of Cool “cold calm temperament” e deredere) seems detached, calm, indifferent, very pragmatic, but in reality he hides delicate feelings that he reveals only to a few. He usually he is always silent and never gets involved in anything, like Violet Evergarden. Throughout the story, they show their feelings through subtle actions or touching words. Kuudere boys or girls are often good-looking and very charming and also for this reason, consciously or not, they tend to intimidate.

Dandere (danmari “quiet” and deredere) is used for an introverted, shy, and reserved person, with a tendency to withdraw. She apparently fragile and submissive, she is actually calm and polite, silent and sweet, that she doesn’t speak unless spoken to. You show a more sociable and outgoing character only with people with whom you feel closest and with whom you share the same interests. They have a positive personality and are capable of showing great courage and determination like Sawako Kuronuma di Kimi ni Todoke

In the 1990s, several anime appeared that tried to get closer to realism, using small eyes, big noses and other aspects that made the characters more realistic following the western trend of superhero animations, but this style didn’t have the success it expected to reach, because the characters seemed lifeless.

However for a Japanese it doesn’t matter if the eyes are large, medium or small, but it is essential that they stand out in the faces of the characters, because they are the windows of the soul, they must capture the spectators by representing the emotional and sentimental expressions of the character.

The eye is the window to the soul, the fulcrum of the beauty of the face, the place where the identity of an individual is concentrated.

By Valeria Turino