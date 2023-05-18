The biggest car theft in history

Today North Korea is one of the most closed, isolated and poorest states in the world, but in the 1970s it seemed like any other promising developing country. In this context, the Social Democratic government of Sweden began to export mining equipment, trucks and tractors to North Korea, which were to be used to stimulate the construction of the country’s infrastructure. In 1974, it also exported a thousand cars of the automaker Volvo ordered by the government of then President Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of the current dictator Kim Jong-un. Almost fifty years later, however, North Korea still hasn’t paid for these cars.

North Korea’s debt to Sweden was talked about again last February, when a Twitter profile called Historic Vids shared a video of a Volvo of the time in the country, calling the story “the largest car theft of history”. To date the video has gotten nearly 20 million views and the story has circulated both sui social network that in the newspapers, in Italy come all’estero.

In the 1970s, North Korea ordered 1,000 Volvo cars from Sweden. The cars were shipped & delivered but North Korea just didn’t bother paying & ignored the invoice. Till this day the bill remains unpaid making it the largest car theft in history. pic.twitter.com/SYbubt8due — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 1, 2023

Scholar Jonathan D. Pollack has explained a NPR that in the years following the Korean War (1950-53) North Korea’s economy was not in such bad shape. Even though the country still depended heavily on Soviet economic aid, its industries seemed to be functioning, Pollack says, and therefore it was not so unthinkable that foreign countries would want to expand their exports there too. It was then that Sweden began to intensify its business in the country: in 1973 it established diplomatic relations with North Korea and two years later it became the first Western country to open an embassy in its capital, Pyongyang.

About a thousand models of were also exported during the same period Volvo 144, a sedan that had already been in production in Sweden for a few years and had achieved good success. The Volvo 144 was also the car in which foreign journalists visiting the country were usually driven, such as the American Urban Lehner, who in 1989 visited North Korea as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. Always talking to NPRLehner recalls that among foreign journalists there was a joke that they were driven around in “stolen” cars, given that the North Korean authorities had bought them without ever paying for them.

Shortly after the embassy opened, exports from Sweden were halted. As he wrote in 1976 the Swedish newspaper Today’s NewsNorth Korea believed it could pay off its external debt using the revenues from its copper and zinc exports, but it soon became clear that it was unable to pay for any of the goods it had imported, including Volvos. According to Swedish diplomat Erik Cornell, the person in charge of opening the embassy, ​​North Korea thought it could catch up with other developing countries, but it had overestimated its capabilities and did not know how to conduct business outside of the communist bloc, tells Cornell in an autobiography about his time in the country.

To date, North Korea has never paid for the Volvos imported in 1974 and although Sweden continues to request payment twice a year, everything suggests that it has no intention of doing so anytime soon. With time gone by and inflation and interest rising, the debt is currently estimated to be the equivalent of around €300 million.

Beyond the question of the debt that has never been paid off, Sweden is still today one of the few countries to have aembassy in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, and North Korea also has one in Stockholm. Swedish photographer Tor Rauden Källstigen, who visited the country in 2008, said some of the Volvos that arrived in North Korea in the 1970s were still being used as taxis in Pyongyang; according to other testimonies, many continued to circulate until about ten years ago. Now it seems that they are seen less and less, also due to problems related to their maintenance.

