The biggest cowards according to the horoscope | Fun

Astrology reveals which horoscope signs are the biggest cowards!

Do you consider yourself a brave person? Dangerous situations can easily prove who is ready to tackle a problem and who prefers to run away. There are people who strive for comfort, security and are always on the lookout. Astrology reveals in which horoscope signs most cowards are born:

3RD PLACE – VIRGO

Known for their strong pursuit of perfection, Virgos create a lot of worry for themselves because of their unachievable goals. “When you spend your whole life worrying, you learn to live with fear,” explains Tara Bennett, astrologer. According to her, cowardice usually becomes the “driving force” in a Virgo’s life, as fear pushes them to raise the bar higher and higher.

2ND PLACE – BIK

Taurus’ desire for stability and comfort is what leads them to cowardice. “They thrive in familiar surroundings and are reluctant to accept new and unfamiliar circumstances,” says Rakle Rodriguez, astrologer. That means it takes a lot to push this sign to muster the courage to step out of its comfort zone, he adds. Taurus is not a sign that will easily dare to try something new.

1ST PLACE – CANCER

Cancers are known for being extremely emotional and sensitive, and this often leads them to fear anything and everything. Due to its high sense of vulnerability, this zodiac sign is ready to hide anywhere at the first sign of trouble. “Cancers carefully guard their emotions and run for cover if they find themselves in a challenging or stressful situation,” adds Tara Bennett.

