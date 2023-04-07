13
- The bird flu epidemic in Japan continues to spread and the cumulative number of poultry to be culled exceeds 17 million Securities Times
- A record high!17.4 million chickens were culled in the outbreak of bird flu in Japan: many places were buried without soil drive home
- The most serious outbreak of bird flu in Japan does not have enough land to bury dead birds- International- Show you the world | Sin Chew Daily
- The severe bird flu epidemic in Japan has nowhere to bury dead birds | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- No end in sight for bird flu in Japan, not enough land to bury dead birds | China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Lebanese activist Kinda al-Khatib awaiting final sentence: "On trial for his anti-Hezbollah commitment"