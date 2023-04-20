The Blaze, review of their album Jungle (2023)

The Blaze They have aroused suspicion since their first cuts, like almost everything that has derived from French touch in recent times. For gimmicky? There is no catch in the question: they arrange for and for the machinery of emotion to work… and they always get a receipt. Deep voices, punctual choirs, deep percussion, calm keyboards and, wham, storm.

They are like those films with transparent posters, a single well-known actor and participation in festivals with a monocle. Cannes, Toronto, Berlin. Works whose direction of photography is impeccable, the ingenious script, the sound… Will I remember it tomorrow? Cousins ​​Guillaume and Jonathan Alric know how to pass stories from the suburbs, generational crises, everyday life and bucolicism through the advertising filter. But that does not sink their aspirations. On the contrary, they are aware of the game. A game that led them to their first album, “Dancehall” (18), to crown all the squares. Now they want to repeat, but with danceable bullets.

Something similar has recently happened to Fred Again…, who in order to measure himself against such a riot of live shows, has needed new blood. “Jungle” it has the pieces to appeal to an aesthetic niche, but also to more massive audiences.

Good sample of the first, the single “Dreamer”, o the beginning of the disc: radiant. A lullaby in the style The Blaze, “Lullaby”. Sweet vocal choruses, spring arrangements and a devastating bass that breaks towards IDM.

And to the delight of those who close Sónar with sunglasses and a bottle of water, songs like –Long live the fat bass!– “Lonaly”, “Madly” o “Haze”, that brings them closer to Acid Arab in the middle of the album, somewhat standardizing its more track side. To highlight, by other paths, the culebrera “Siren” or the first cousin of “Orbs” by Jamie XX, “Eyes”. Halfway through, powerful progressions, like the one in “Dust”: Arreones that get you out of a job rush, that motivate you in spinning or accompany you in a downturn. See also Whether Biden or the postponement of the decision to cancel the high tariffs on China, Dai Qi: Beijing will not change its course and will not cancel the tariffs – VOA Mandarin