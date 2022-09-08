ROME – A wounded Italian is in Russian hands, in the most delicate city of the front and at the worst moment. Because there, in Kherson, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is underway to wrest the city from the forces that invaded it. Because here, in Italy, we are in the midst of an electoral campaign that has one of the most divisive arguments in the posture to hold with Moscow and its Tsar Vladimir Putin.
See also Demand for the Fed’s reverse repurchase operation exceeds US$1 trillion as the US is about to hit the debt ceiling | Reuters