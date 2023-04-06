05.04.2023

The fight for Bahmut is considered the longest and bloodiest battle of the Russo-Ukrainian war, with heavy casualties on both sides. How will the situation in the city develop in the future, and why is Bachmut so important?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) About 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut before Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine. Late last summer, the battle for Bachmut began. Since then, Russian troops have laid siege to the city. Bachmut is located in the Kiev-controlled region of Donetsk oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Bahmutra saw battle continues to this day

In the more than 13 months of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the Bakhmut trench warfare, which has lasted for nine months, has become the longest battle so far. The siege resulted in heavy losses on both sides, with thousands of soldiers killed. But little has changed on the front line.

In early January, Jewgeni Prigoschin, leader of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, announced the complete occupation of Soledar, a small town near Bakhmut. About two weeks later, the Ukrainian military also confirmed that it had withdrawn from Soledar. This was an important victory for Russia, which brought its troops closer to Bakhmut.

In early April, the leader of the Wagner Group, Prigozhin, claimed in a video that the Russian flag had been raised above the Bakhmut municipal building, and that he had legally occupied the largest city in the Donetsk region. cities of strategic importance.

Kiev denies the so-called “occupation”, calling it false information, and the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed the occupation of the city. So the scramble over Bachmut continues.

The information provided by each of the belligerents is difficult to independently verify. But one thing is certain, the city has been badly destroyed. Only 3,000 of the original 70,000 residents are said to remain there.

How important is Bahmut to Ukraine?

The Russians laid siege, the Ukrainians held on – it’s been going on for nine months, which is why Bakhmut is so symbolically important in the Ukrainian war. The Ukrainian counteroffensive also stalled in the fall, with the last major territorial victory being the liberation of Cherson and its western regions in November.

Bakhmut has an important strategic position in the Donbass region because it is located on the E40 trunk road between the second largest city of Ukraine, Kharkov (Charkiw) and the Russian city of Rostow-am-Don. The capture of Bakhmut would open the way for Russian forces to reach western cities such as Slovyansk, an important industrial and administrative center in the Donetsk region, and Kramatorsk, and would also allow Russia One step closer to its goal of completely conquering the Donetsk region.

How will the future develop?

So far, neither Russia nor Ukraine seem willing to give up the small city that has been all but destroyed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stated that he will stick to Bakhmut. But military analysts are critical. According to Ukrainian analyst Oleh Zhdanov, it may be wiser to retreat to another line of defense. Otherwise, the reserve forces needed for the counterattack would be sacrificed.

Roman Ponomarenko, a military historian, told the media: “If we just abandon Bakhmut and withdraw troops and equipment, nothing bad will happen. But if they conduct a blockade and siege, we will Lost men and equipment.”

Ralph Thiele, a former employee of NATO’s private office and a former colonel in the Bundeswehr, told DW in early March that he thought Ukraine’s chances at the Battle of Bakhmut – where Ukrainians were defeated by Russia – were low. Army surrounded, and at a military disadvantage.

