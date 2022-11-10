2022 World Internet Conference Blue Book Released “Data Supply Chain White Paper (2022)” released

Zhejiang DailyWuzhen, November 9th (Reporter Wang Yuhong) On the afternoon of the 9th, the 2022 World Internet Conference Blue Book press conference was held, and the “China Internet Development Report 2022” and “World Internet Development Report 2022” blue books were released on the spot. As an important theoretical and practical research result of the World Internet Conference, the Blue Book has been released globally for six consecutive years since 2017.

The “China Internet Development Report 2022″ focuses on the new progress and achievements of China‘s Internet development in the past year, mainly including “the completion of the layout of the world‘s leading integrated big data center in the construction of information infrastructure”, “the empowerment of the digital economy highlights the acceleration of the data element market” Cultivation” “Digital public service efficiency enhances social governance and develops in the direction of intelligence” and so on. The report assessed Internet development in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

Based on a global perspective, the “World Internet Development Report 2022″ optimizes the indicator system of the World Internet Development Index. From the six dimensions of infrastructure, innovation capability, industrial development, Internet application, network security and Internet governance, it is representative of the five continents. 48 countries and territories were analyzed. It is reported that the top ten countries this year are the United States, China, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, and Denmark.

In the blue paper released on the same day, it summarizes and summarizes how China can actively adapt to the situation changes in the new development stage, seize the opportunities of digital development, and a series of new progress and achievements in China‘s Internet development. For example, my country’s system promotes the construction and development of 5G, gigabit optical network, data center construction and traditional infrastructure, and comprehensively deploys computing power infrastructure. and other fields to accelerate the development.

In response to data security and personal information protection and other issues that are currently the focus of public attention, the Blue Book system has sorted out laws and regulations on network security, especially data security and personal information protection. At the same time, it demonstrates the work and achievements my country has made in data security and personal information protection.

Another news (Reporter Wang Yuhong, Correspondent Tian Yuchen) On the afternoon of November 9, the “Data Supply Chain White Paper (2022)” and the results of digital economy practice were released.

It is reported that the “Data Supply Chain” project was initiated by the Digital China Research Institute of the State Information Center, and jointly established a “Data Supply Chain” joint research group with digital economy and big data management departments across the country, Digital Dream Workshop and other units to form a phased study. Achievements, and carry out practical explorations all over the country. From 2019 to 2021, the joint research group has released white papers on research and practical results for three consecutive years.

This year, the topic of “Data Supply Chain” entered the industrial field from the government and urban fields, and carried out research on the topic of “Data Supply Chain Empowering Digital Economy” with relevant units. “Industrial data supply chain refers to the establishment of unified industry data standards, management of unified industry data quality, and protection of unified industry data security, with the digital economy authorities as the main body, around industry data, to promote the integration of various industrial data from both the government and enterprises. A functional network chain structure that fully aggregates and exchanges in an orderly manner, and conducts full-life-cycle management of industrial data.” Nian Canhua, director of the Digital China Research Institute’s Data Running Laboratory and director of the Digital Dream Factory Research Institute, introduced that the industrial data supply chain can provide The construction of provincial and municipal industrial data warehouses, industry industrial data warehouses, and enterprise data warehouses provides integrated data channels, providing theoretical and practical references for the development of digital economy in various regions.