The BMW driver went on a rampage in the center of Belgrade | Info

The driver of the BMW drove at full throttle in the center of Belgrade, then hit a pole and rolled over on its side.

At the corner of France and Strahinjića Bana Street in Belgrade, a traffic accident took place tonight the “BMW” car with registration plates from Pozarevac turned over on its side after the accident. The driver went full throttle driving towards the pedestrian zone. He hit a pole and the vehicle overturned.

The police and firefighters quickly arrived on the scene, and worked hard to pull out the girl who was sitting in the passenger seat. They had to cut the vehicle, he reports Courier.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was visibly intoxicated. He was detained by the police in a police vehicle.

Source: Courier

(Mondo/Kurir)

