The denunciation by Alarm Phone lasts: “We are shocked. According to various sources, dozens of people on this boat drowned. As of 2.28 am on March 11, the authorities were informed of the urgency and of the dangerous situation. The Italian authorities deliberately delayed the rescue by leaving them to die”

They have been adrift all night, at the mercy of the where to raise off the Libyan coast. The NGOs that sighted them reported the boat to both the so-called Libyan Coast Guardwho immediately clarified that he did not want to intervene, both the National Rescue Coordination Center (Mrcc) Italian who, according to the story of Sea Watch, stopped communicating. On Sunday the most feared epilogue, as they say Alarm Phone e Mediterranea Saving Humans: “The boat is overturnedmany people turn out disperse“.

Through its Twitter profile, Mediterranea announces that “according to various sources, the boat capsized this morning and many of the 47 people on board are missing. Alarm Phone had informed all the authorities at 2.28 on Saturday, signaling the dangerous situation, Nobody intervened for more than 24 hours”. The accusation launched by Alarm Phone against the authorities of the states involved, including the Italian one, is harsher: “We are shocked. According to various sources, there are dozens of people on this boat drown. From 2.28 am on 11 March, the authorities were informed of the urgency and of the dangerous situation. The Italian authorities have deliberately delayed the rescue letting them die.”

The first sighting was from the NGO plane Sea Watch which, in the late afternoon of 11 March, spotted a vessel with 47 people on board off the coast of Libyan coasts. It is an overcrowded hull, among very high waves, as can be seen from the photos published by the NGO on social media. “Seabird has sighted the vessel in contact with Alarm phone“, they write from Sea Watch. Emphasizing how alongside the boat there is “un mercantile who received order from Rome Relief Coordination Center to coordinate with so-called Libyan coast guard“. Therefore, the Italian authorities would have “unloaded” on Tripoli the rescue of that vessel. But the fear for the shipwrecked increases over time: “No help is coming from Libya”.

So much so that, on Sunday morning March 12, Alarm Phone he relaunched: “The people in difficulty called us again this morning. More than 24 hours after our initial notification to the authorities, they are exhausted and still at sea, battling wind and rough weather. We urge the authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and get people to safety in Italy.” 24 hours earlier, Alarm Phone had also written on social media that he was “in contact with 47 people in one drifting boat that fled Libya. The weather is extremely dangerous and you need a immediate help“. Only that the Italian authorities would have given up intervening, leaving the task to the Libyans, given that the boat was in their territorial waters. “While the weather is deteriorating and making intervention difficult, Tripoli claims it is unable to send a patrol boat,” adds the NGO Sea Watch. Which points out how many times in the past the Italian authorities have coordinated a rescue in this area. “We ask that the same be done by avoiding new deaths”.

#Seabird sighted the vessel in contact with @alarm_phone.

It is dangerously overcrowded and among scary waves. Near it a merchant ship that has received orders from the Rome Rescue Coordination Center to coordinate with the so-called Libyan coast guard. pic.twitter.com/qDFyKOAZcQ — Sea-Watch Italy (@SeaWatchItaly) March 11, 2023

Also because the hours pass, but no one comes from the North African country to rescue the shipwrecked. “Time is running out to save about 50 people aboard this boat that drifts among the where to raise – writes Sea Watch – A nearby merchant vessel is not equipped for rescue and has been ordered by the Italian authorities to wait for the Libyan Coast Guard, but they do not come“. In a subsequent post, the NGO adds that “after calling the Libyan rescue center, they confirmed that they would not send a ship. When we reach the Italian National Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) again with the question of who will assume the coordination and responsibility of the people, the officer in charge hang up. People must be saved now before others die trying to save themselves. Italy and EU countries must assume responsibility for sea rescue and protect the lives of people on the move. Now, immediately, in this case. In general, in any case”.