The body found on a beach in Spain belongs to an eight-month-old girl. She had left Algeria with her mother on a migrant boat

The small body would have remained adrift for weeks or months, before being returned to land on a beach in Costa Daurada-Cal Guinovart in Wheel of Berà (Tarragon). In an advanced state of decomposition, on 11 July the corpse was even mistaken for that of a headless doll. The municipal beach cleaners discovered that it was a human being the following day, who alerted the local police who then entrusted the case to the Guardia Civil. The autopsy confirmed that it was a newborn baby and in all probability one of the victims of the sinking of a boat carrying 15 migrants which departed last March 21 from Cherchell in Algeriaand sunk after 16 days of navigation, on April 6th.

During the investigations by the Judicial Police of the Tarragona Command, samples of DNA who, once the genetic profile was obtained, were compared with the Guardia Civil database which returned a positive match with a woman whose body had been recovered on April 6 off the coast of the Balearic Islands. It is probably her mother, who together with her baby and her husband traveled aboard the boat that left Algeria. None of the people on board survived, many bodies are still missing and investigations are still ongoing. According to the Guardia Civil, the boat had sunk right in the waters near the Balearic coast, but the body of the little girl remained at sea for months. Given the state of the corpse and the face down position, several witnesses reported that it could give the impression of being a mannequin or a doll. The police have now launched an investigation to ascertain the causes of death, but the main hypothesis is that the little girl was already dead when the sea washed her ashore. At the time of the discovery she was wearing a body suit, a suit and a jacket.

Over the past five years, an average of six people a day they died trying to reach the Spanish coast on precarious boats, says the NGO Walking Borders in its latest report on the Western Mediterranean and Atlantic routes. The route also traveled by the small, the Algerian one, is the second deadliest with 1,526 deaths compared to the 7,692 deaths of the Atlantic one from the Canary Islands, which represents 68% of deaths in the last five years. The study counts that 11,286 people have lost their lives since 2018 on their journeys between the coast of southern Senegal and Algeria and notes the disappearance of 241 boats with all crew members on board. Since 2014, Caminando Fronteras has set up a database that collects all the reports received of boats in distress, recording the dead and missing in close contact with their families and migrant communities. The people who died in the last five years were from 31 countriesincluding Mali, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal and The Gambia.

