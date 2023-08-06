Home » The body of a man pulled from the Drina Info
The body of a man pulled from the Drina Info

The body of a man pulled from the Drina Info

The police immediately went to the field, and the firefighters were also informed, who pulled the body out of the water.

Source: Kurir/Ana Paunković

The body of a man was pulled out today from the Drina riverbed in the town of Lešnica in Loznica. As the Informer states, the body of an unidentified man was spotted floating in the riverbed of the Drina river around 11 a.m. today.

“The police immediately went to the field, and the firefighters were also informed, who pulled the body out of the water. It is about a man whose identity is still unknown,” said a source of Informer familiar with the case.

The body will be transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, where the identity, time and cause of death will be determined. In addition to the police and the fireman, there was also an ambulance team on the field, which confirmed the death of the unfortunate man.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:38 Drina below Ljubovia and Bratunac Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

See also  daily horoscope for March 21 | Fun

