At 54 he died Luca Bergiaformer drummer and co-founder of Marlene Kuntzthe popular band from Cuneo led by Christian Godano who has written a very important part of the Italian alternative scene since the 90s. His lifeless body was found on the morning of Thursday 23 March inside his home.





Luca Bergia, former Marlene Kuntz drummer, has died

For the moment it is not known the circumstances that led to the death of Luca Bergia. As reported by ‘Ansa’, the lifeless body of the former Marlene Kuntz drummer was found in her home by her sister Elisabetta. Luca Bergia was 54 years old.





On the morning of March 23 – writes ‘Corriere della sera’ – the teachers of the Madonna dell’Olmo middle school, where Bergia taught science, notified her sister because their teacher had not shown up in class.

Luca Bergia died at the age of 54. Farewell to former drummer and founder of Marlene Kuntz





Once the tragedy was discovered, Elisabetta immediately notified the carabinieri.

In a note published in the last hour on Marlene Kuntz’s social channels, the cancellation of two dates of Christian Godano scheduled for tonight – Thursday 23 March – in Milan and tomorrow, Friday 24 March, in Rimini.

Maybe it can interest you The artist of Dylan Dog Luigi Piccatto has died: he made the history of comics with Sergio Bonelli Editore

In closing the staff and former bandmates of Bergia declare: “At the moment the band makes no statement“.





Luca Bergia and Marlene Kuntz

Born on 11 September 1968, to Luca Bergia and the partnership with the guitarist Riccardo Tesio we owe the birth of Marlene Kuntz. The band found its roots in Cuneo, Piedmont, when Bergia and Tesio met at the drummer’s house along with other musicians.

The bass player joined the first lineup Franco Ballatore in 1988. In 1989 the singer and guitarist Cristiano Godano joined the formation after playing in Jack On Fire.

Maybe it can interest you Rapper Costa Titch died on stage, he was 28 years old: first the fall and then the collapse, fans take everything back

Together with Marlene Kuntz Luca Bergia released 10 albums, from the debut album ‘Cathartic‘ released in 1994 to ‘Long Wait’ launched in 2016.





Farewell to music

In 2020 the drummer left the band and announced it with a long outburst on social media, in which he explained that he wanted to devote himself to teaching following a long and complicated personal crisis.

As ‘Corriere della Sera’ reconstructs, on 10 December 2022 Bergia had written: “I’m going straight to the point. Personally I’m doing very well and I’m very excited to have projected myself into a new phase of my existence. But I’ll do a quick rewind and start from the point where we left off, that is the end of the celebratory tour 30/20/10 at the dawn of the eleventh album by Marlene. I left that tour literally exhausted, disoriented, devoid of mental and creative energies“.

For this he had thought about taking a sabbatical year, but the more time passed, the more disoriented Luca Bergia felt. The sword of Damocles was the new Marlene Kuntz album in the pipeline, for which the drummer said he didn’t feel ready.





This is why the “no” and the choice to leave the experience in music behind. The transition to teaching was suffered ma awarefor this Luca Bergia thanked his now former band mates for their affection and understanding.



