The BoE raises rates to the highest since 2008 and it won’t be the last tightening

by Nicol Degli Innocenti
London – No surprises: the Bank of England has respected market forecasts, announcing today a rise of a quarter of a point, the fourteenth consecutive rise, which brings interest rates to 5.25%, the highest since 2008.
Difficult balance
After the most drastic intervention in July, when the BoE raised rates by half a point from 4.5% to 5%, today’s decision indicates that the bank remains ready to intervene to curb inflationary pressures, but does not want exacerbate the risk…
