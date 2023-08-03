Home » The BoE raises rates to the highest since 2008 and it won’t be the last tightening
The BoE raises rates to the highest since 2008 and it won’t be the last tightening

Bank of England

by Nicol Degli Innocenti

August 3, 2023

London – No surprises: the Bank of England has respected market forecasts, announcing today a rise of a quarter of a point, the fourteenth consecutive rise, which brings interest rates to 5.25%, the highest since 2008.

Difficult balance

After the most drastic intervention in July, when the BoE raised rates by half a point from 4.5% to 5%, today’s decision indicates that the bank remains ready to intervene to curb inflationary pressures, but does not want exacerbate the risk…

