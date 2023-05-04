The BoE’s “bazooka” becomes a 300 billion tile for British citizens

Listen to the audio version of the article

After ten years of easy money, of overabundant liquidity, to support the markets, comes the account of the famous “bazooka” (copyright Of Mario Draghi). And in the case of British citizens it is a very high bill, one £300 billion tile which the subjects of will have to pay Re Carlo III. For years the Bank of England, like all Western central banks, has gobbled up government bonds. Buying the debt of the States has served to not blow up the’Euroin the excited moments…