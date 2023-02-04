



A place where we play stupid every week, do funny projects, drink and dance crazy, roll around and sing on the floor with only a few customers, such a Hamidashi live house.Kyung Kyung is standing in the “Voodoo Lounge”.The big star Kyon Kyon, who we have been watching since we were children, is descending on our playground! A place where we play stupid every week, do funny projects, drink and dance crazy, roll around and sing on the floor with only a few customers, such a Hamidashi live house.The big star Kyon Kyon, who we have been watching since we were children, is descending on our playground! January 13, 2023 “Bogey! All Black Cats”



Witnesses of that day will never forget the miraculous day when something like a dream became a reality. I’m sure I’ll continue to brag until I die! Witnesses of that day will never forget the miraculous day when something like a dream became a reality. I’m sure I’ll continue to brag until I die!

Let me briefly explain what happened.

10 years back. Kyoko Koizumi appeared in Sunset Live in 2012.“Glad to meet you”and“Hugged by Kogarashi”Koizumi-san, bassist Ueken-san, and me and Baby, who were watching with great excitement from the audience, knew the reason why it started with those two songs. Ten days after that night, Baby gave birth to a girl.



Kyoko Koizumi gave me one letter “now”The child, who named family will continue to transform into a band called “Bogey Kazoku”. What should I start with in words?

Mr. Koizumi has heard that he has a child who was born because of “I’m glad I met you” and “Hugged by Kogarashi”. do not have! I had a faint hope that this would happen, but I never thought that 10 years from now it would be such an amazing event… Because Kyon-Kyon and Ima-chan are singing side by side on the Voodoo Lounge stage! ! ! What’s more, the song she’s singing is “Hugged by Kogarashi” that she sang that day! ! ! ! !







do you believe in miracles

Last spring, the Bogey family finally met Kyoko Koizumi for the first time.then she handed The Bogey Family CD and Kanoko’s book “Voodoo Lounge”.and A picture of a black cat drawn by Mondo now hangs in Koizumi’s home.

January 14th, Hiroshima Oorganza. I overslept…

Let’s go to Hiroshima with Mr. Seagal on the bogey family issue. The black cat team gathers locally on the Shinkansen. Hiroshima Oorganza is also my favorite place. That’s because the owner, Gotouizumi, is a friend he can trust immensely. I was sure that I would be able to get along with Mr. Koizumi. (It was Mr. Ueken who invited Mr. Koizumi to go to Oorganza.)

In Fukuoka, we did a lot of rehearsal, so we had a quick and light rehearsal at Oorganza. No drifting skits or tongue twisters today. I really want to do it, but the venue is small and it's physically impossible. The stage is arranged irregularly so that as many people as possible can see it. Even if the ticket for the front row is 20,000 yen, it is a super-premium seat that is cheap (actually 6,000 yen!). Limited to 50 customers who were lucky enough to get tickets. Anyway, the distance of the whole venue is close and it feels like home. Everyone was dressed in black and it was like a lively memorial service (laughs). I'm drinking beer, and the three black cats are playing while drinking whiskey. It was a live piano, and the talk was long, so I changed the order of the songs more and more, and I think I was able to enjoy the feeling of a live performance and a sense of unity.After all, Oorganza has the best atmosphere! On this day, two songs from "I'm glad I met you" to "Kogarashi ni embrace" were played in the same order as the sunset live that day. I could see the customers in the front row wiping away their tears, and for some reason my vision was blurry.but"Nice to meet you"Koizumi-san made a mistake in the lyrics at an important point and laughed,In "Kogarashi ni Hugurerete", Kado made a mistake in the performance, and I fell in love with Mr. Koizumi again. It was two hours of constant laughter.



Voodoo is Voodoo, Oorgan-za is Oorgan-za, I think each show has become different. The people who got to see it were really lucky.



After the performance, the party was held at the Oorgan Theater.

I became friends with Mr. Shunsuke Watanabe and called each other “Shun-chan!” “Bogey!” The children and Shun-chan played the piano on the stage, and they got excited about such and such stories.

A dream-like tour that was no longer a dream ended in the blink of an eye.

Koizumi-san said, “Haa~, it’s over~. I’m lonely~”“You can do it again! Let’s do it!”I was so overwhelmed with joy that I thought I was going to heaven just like that. Right, I misunderstood. Isn’t this the end of the 10-year-old story of Mr. Koizumi and the Bogey family? Chapter 1, done! So maybe the second chapter is about to begin. Mr. Koizumi said such a wonderful thing during the live in Hiroshima. “If you think that what you are doing now is creating a miracle somewhere, you will be very happy!” Exactly. Miracles are things that are born or given without realizing it. Actually, there are miracles lying around here and there, and I just happened to pick them up. There may also be a talent for noticing (or attracting) miracles and happiness. do you believe in miracles Anyway, I received time like a beautiful treasure.

The experience of being able to create something with someone with a noble soul like Mr. Koizumi made me want to work even harder as a person. Whether it’s music, art, movies, comedy or theater, entertainment and art are jobs that can give someone such a beautiful time.





Glad to meet you. Let’s live in a way that someone will tell us. And Ima-chan. Thank you for being born. *This is the YOUTUBE “Izakaya Boggy ~I’m glad I met KYON2~” which was delivered at a later date. I talk about my thoughts in more detail and perform with the bogey family. Super rich 3 hours! Please have a look if you like.

