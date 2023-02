Let me briefly explain what happened. 10 years back. Kyoko Koizumi appeared in Sunset Live in 2012. “Glad to meet you” and “Hugged by Kogarashi” Koizumi-san, bassist Ueken-san, and me and Baby, who were watching with great excitement from the audience, knew the reason why it started with those two songs.

Witnesses of that day will never forget the miraculous day when something like a dream became a reality. I’m sure I’ll continue to brag until I die!

A place where we play stupid every week, do funny projects, drink and dance crazy, roll around and sing on the floor with only a few customers, such a Hamidashi live house.The big star Kyon Kyon, who we have been watching since we were children, is descending on our playground!

Last spring, the Bogey family finally met Kyoko Koizumi for the first time.then she handed

Because Kyon-Kyon and Ima-chan are singing side by side on the Voodoo Lounge stage! ! ! What’s more, the song she’s singing is “Hugged by Kogarashi” that she sang that day! ! ! ! !

Mr. Koizumi has heard that he has a child who was born because of “I’m glad I met you” and “Hugged by Kogarashi”. do not have! I had a faint hope that this would happen, but I never thought that 10 years from now it would be such an amazing event…

How dare you let big star Kyung Kyung do that to you, Bogey! That’s what everyone thought, but I think that’s what Kyon Kyon did. The depth of bosom is infinite! ! ! !

There are songs, talks, skits, choirs, tongue twisters, whatever you want to do.

Photographed by photographer Chihiro Tachibana, full of amazing photos. Kanoko-san and Narazaki-kun helped me with the reception and organizing the venue.

VJ Docgar-kun’s video production was also wonderful, and he added color to the songs and skits with many tricks.

I was so happy. Because “Baka ni Narishou” and “Hoshi no Ohaka”, Kyon Kyon sings my own songs with that voice, I’m so moved that I cry.

The concept is one person and seven black cats “The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance” A united band called!We can play each other’s songs together

There’s no way you’ll ever be able to see kyunkyon at such close range. Customers’ eyes full of smiles and wet eyes.

The moment Mr. Koizumi jumped out from the opening with a parody of the drifter, the cheers erupted with “Wow! The venue was so lively that the floor and ceiling were upside down! Cheers of “Congratulations!” and “Thank you for Bogey!”

It is a crystal born from the accumulation of various encounters and coincidences.

The title “Bogey! Everyone is a black cat” was decided, and it took half a year to warm up the project. Mr. Ueken warned me, “Don’t tell anyone until you announce it,” but I think I got drunk and yelled at a few people. I’m so happy

Actually, a month before that, I suddenly received a phone call from Mr. Ueken and Mr. Koizumi. “Let’s do something fun with the Black Cat Alliance and the Bogey Family at the Voodoo Lounge in Fukuoka and the Organ Theater in Hiroshima!” I was told that I would lose my waist.The event that was going on in secret

Two months later, Mr. Koizumi came to the “Okumura Mondo Exhibition in Tokyo” held at JINNAN HOUSE in Shibuya. “Huh? Why the Bogey family and Kyon Kyon!?”



Mr. Ueken and Mr. Shunsuke Watanabe did it with enthusiasm. Mr. Ueken and Mr. Shunsuke Watanabe did it with enthusiasm. Ueken and I have been in a band called “Tokyo Nontroppo” together in Tokyo for about 10 years. This story is all thanks to Mr. Ueken. I also met the keyboardist Shunsuke Watanabe of Schroederheads 10 years ago, and Mondo draws a portrait of him in Canal City.

I didn’t know that the various strategic steps that I had put in place over the past 10 years would connect in this way. A truly blessed feast! The main story ends wrapped in a warm atmosphere. Naturally, a big encore storm will occur! ! ! ! !

This time it’s a tour of the Black Cat Alliance, and for the encore I timidly requested Mr. Koizumi to sing the song that triggered the birth of Ima-chan, “I’m glad I met you.”

In the midst of all the glittering stars, I cried when I heard “♪ Memories become stars”. Ima-chan was hugging me from behind, and I probably had the most wonderful love in the world. The last song is the ending theme “Meow Meow Meow” created by Bogey for this day. Only this song got permission from the customer to shoot.





“Please pet me While feeling that I’m not alone The world we live in is warm.”“Let’s do our best with Stray Cat Guts! Elegant and classy!”I wonder if everyone didn’t enter the lyrics because the dialogue part was too interesting. Oh, come on!

The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance, who finished the day and night stages, stumbled into the dressing room while the excitement and enthusiasm of the audience coiled up and the ceiling of the Voodoo Lounge was overwhelmed with applause. .

That’s why the Voodoo Lounge performance on the first day of the tour was a big culmination for both the daytime and nighttime performances! Both of them were 2 hours long, so if you start with the rehearsals, you’ll end up making a big fuss on stage for 5 hours. That would make everyone exhausted. (Pictured is a group of people relaxing at the downstairs music bar JAM between the daytime and nighttime sessions.)





Filled with happiness, I pulled out three specially labeled champagne corks that my friend had made for the day and gave them to everyone.





While we were happily signing autographs and toasting with everyone on the floor after the hard stage, there was Mr. Koizumi quietly cleaning up the dressing room by himself. Koizumi-san, who is smarter than anyone else and can notice and act quickly than anyone else, is really cool. Moreover, after that, he came out on the floor, toasted with everyone, talked, signed autographs, and everyone was already completely mesmerized by the overly friendly big star Kyon Kyon.

(People go mad with joy after getting autographs)





Before he was a big star, he was a person who had a proper sense of normality, and yet he was a big star for everyone.“Koizumi Kyouko”continue to be. This is not something that anyone can do.

Among the many words of appreciation I received from Mr. Koizumi,“Bogey has nurtured this place and its customers with care.”Exceptional zugyun! and pierced her chest. I am happiest when I am praised for my place and my friends. I felt like everything was rewarded with just those words.



The Bogey Family and the Black Cat Alliance had a great time at the small Bogey’s favorite shop.we areI got drunk on good sake. Especially me, Mr. Ueken, and Mr. Shunsuke were lazy. I still couldn’t drink enough, so I rushed into Izakaya West where my friends were drinking with Mr. Ueken. There, I was greeted with a warm welcome by the idiots, who were very drunk with hot fever. I drank until about 4 o’clock the next day, even though I was leaving for Hiroshima in the morning. I don’t want this happy night to end forever.