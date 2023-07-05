The Bolivarian National Armed Forces: Standing United Against Division, Says Maduro

Title: Maduro Urges Venezuelan Armed Forces to Remain United against Opposition’s Divisive Tactics

President Nicolás Maduro has accused the Venezuelan opposition of deliberately trying to sow division within the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB). Speaking at the Mausoleum of the Liberator in Caracas on Tuesday, Maduro condemned what he characterized as repeated attempts by “coup leaders and fascists” to denigrate the country’s military.

Maduro specifically called upon Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and the military to stand united against “fascism, coup and imperialism.” He emphasized the importance of unity, morality, and strength while sending a clear message to those attempting to undermine the FANB.

This is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern, according to Maduro. As a result, he has authorized the armed forces to respond forcefully to any messages of hate and division from foreign entities, making it clear that the FANB should not be underestimated.

The Venezuelan president underscored his commitment to maintaining peace within the country and warned that any attempts to disrupt it, such as the use of guarimbas (violent street protests), would be met with a strong response from the military leadership. Maduro urged the armed forces to remain committed to the nation, describing it as a “new strategic concept” for the country.

In his address, Maduro also highlighted the consequences for those who break their oath to the nation, emphasizing that they would be held accountable by the justice system. He reminded the military that they are the “Bolivarian National Armed Forces of the people, for the people, and with the people,” urging them to remain loyal to these principles.

Maduro further asserted that the Venezuelan Armed Forces are deeply nationalist, pro-independence, libertarian, rebellious, and above all, Chavista. He praised their efforts in ensuring the security of Venezuelans against illegal activities and asserted that the military’s role serves as an example for the entire Latin American and Caribbean region.

Maduro’s remarks echo previous statements denouncing imperialistic attempts to divide Venezuelans and reiterated the country’s strong stance against such actions. He emphasized that any attempts to disturb the peace of the Republic will be met with a resolute response from the Venezuelan military, making it clear that unity and national sovereignty will be fiercely defended.

