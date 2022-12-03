The first nuclear bomber designed since the end of the Cold War is completed as the world returns to full-scale conflict. Since the 1980s, no country had felt the need for these weapons. Then America saw the emergence of a new enemy, capable of challenging it on all fronts: China.
The US no longer rules out using the atomic bomb first
________________________________________________________________
See also Under the shadow of Omicron, global air ticket sales plummeted at the end of last year – yqqlm