On February 26, 1993, thirty years ago, a bomb weighing about 600 kilos exploded in the basement parking lot of the World Trade Center in New York: six people died, including a pregnant woman. The bomb had been planted there by a group of terrorists led by Pakistani Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, close to the jihadist terrorist organization al Qaida.

Years later the FBI, the US federal police, defined that attack «a kind of rehearsal” for 11 September 2001, the attack in which two planes crashed into the Twin Towers and the World Trade Center was completely destroyed (and of which Yousef’s own uncle, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, is considered one of the main organizers).

The World Trade Center basement bomb exploded at 12:18: February 26, 1993 was a Friday, and there were around 50,000 people inside the complex, 40,000 of whom were inside the Twin Towers. The bomb had been mounted on a van, driven and driven to the complex’s basement public car park some twenty minutes earlier. After parking, the group lit the fuse on the bomb and drove away from the garage in a car driven by an accomplice.

The explosion, devastating and heard several blocks away, opened a crater about 40 meters wide. Initially the firefighters thought it was the explosion of a transformer, but arriving at the scene, a few minutes later, they realized that the extent of the explosion was much greater.

Emergency crews and law enforcement from various departments were sent to the scene, in an operation that involved several hundred people and was remembered as one of the largest in New York’s history. Dozens of firefighters, police officers and rescue workers were injured, almost all from smoke inhalation caused by the explosion.

Rescue operations were also started by helicopter, from the roofs of the towers. Meanwhile, the detonation of the bomb caused an extensive power outage throughout the complex, which hampered and slowed down rescue and evacuation operations. Emergency generators, ventilation systems, elevators and lights didn’t work: those who had to flee through windowless corridors and stairways had to do so in the dark, proceeding much more slowly.

Five of the six people killed in the bombing were found in the hours immediately following the explosion: the first was named John DiGiovanni. He was a 45-year-old Long Island dental equipment salesman who had just parked in the basement where the bomb exploded: he was found injured, taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead there. The other names were Robert Kirkpatrick, Stephen A. Knapp, William Macko, and Monica Rodriguez Smith, pregnant and on his last day of work prima of maternity leave. The last person, Wilfredo Mercado, was only found 17 days later during further searches of the rubble.

On the day of the explosion, rescue operations went on well into the night: around 5 in the afternoon, tens of thousands of people had been successfully evacuated, but hundreds more were still trapped inside buildings, some inside elevators blocked. The last group of survivors were evacuated around midnight.

Meanwhile, on the evening of the bombing, two of the terrorists involved in the organization left the United States using false passports, with two flights to Pakistan and Jordan respectively. They were Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, the leader of the group, and Eyad Ismoil, the man who had driven the van into the basement parking lot of the World Trade Center.

During the investigations carried out later, it was learned that their plan was to bring down two of the seven towers of the complex, one on top of the other, causing the death of thousands of people (as happened eight years later, on September 11, 2001, when nearly 3,000 people were killed).

The hypothesis that the explosion was the result of a targeted attack and not an accident began to be considered immediately, and the remains of the van on which the bomb had been planted were found and identified two days after the explosion.

The FBI, in particular, found in the rubble the identification number of the van on which the bomb had been placed, and traced first to the New Jersey agency where the terrorists had rented it and then to the apartment where the first member of the group, Mohammed Salameh, who had personally rented the van. Salameh was the first to be arrested, followed by three others: Ahmad Ajaj, Nidal Ayyad and Mahmoud Abouhalima. All four were later tried and sentenced to life in prison.

Another suspect, Abdul Yasin, was also questioned: he was released for lack of evidence and fled to Jordan. Subsequently, new evidence emerged against him, but he was never found: he is still on the run, and the FBI has put a bounty on him from 5 million of dollars.

It was later learned that Yousef, the group’s leader and one of the two who had fled the United States after the bombing, had arrived in the United States from Pakistan on September 1, 1992. He had arrived by plane, with a flight landed at Kennedy Airport in New York and with a fake Iraqi passport, after spending time in Afghanistan learning how to make bombs and explosives. In New York Yousef began to plan the attack and to associate with Omar Abdel Rahman, a radical religious supporter of the jihad Islamic and very active in the city, later indicted and arrested for his involvement in the bombing.

Yousef was captured in Pakistan only in 1995, the year in which his other accomplice who fled abroad was also captured in Jordan: Eyad Ismoil. Like their four accomplices, Yousef and Ismoil find themselves in prison.