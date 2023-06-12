The Boogeyman, Rob Savage film review (2023)

After a 2022 in which the horror genre was revalued and achieved great results both at the box office and critics thanks to films such as “X” (Ti West), its sequel “Pearl”, the laureate “Barbarian” (Zach Cregger) o “Nope” (Jordan Peele), it seems that we have entered a more irregular stage in 2023 in which more commercial phenomena have stood out aso “Scream VI” o “Evil Dead: Awakening”.

Within this uncertain panorama, it has reached theaters “The Boogeyman” –commonly known in our country as “the coconut”–, the umpteenth adaptation of a work by Stephen King. Directed by Rob Savage, who rose to fame with “Host”, that film filmed entirely with Zoom and that was a trend in the unspeakable pandemic year, “The Boogeyman” tells the story of Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair), two sisters dealing with the recent loss of their mother. While working as a therapist, her father (Chris Messina) distances himself from them, seeking to ease her pain at his own expense. Everything changes when an unexpected patient commits suicide in the family home, leaving behind a spirit that will haunt them all.

The great success of the film, as was the case with “Host” (fifty-seven minutes of Zoom call), is its duration, which allows the tape not to decay too much and maintains the tension for much of its development. The other great success is her protagonists, of which Sophie Thatcher stands out, whom we already knew for her great work in the two seasons of “Yellowjackets”.