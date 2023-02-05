Download 2 activities on the theme of literature!



Many literary festivals take place every year in France, especially at the time of the literary season. I chose that of Nancy, the city where I studied French as a foreign language! It is held in Stan Square and it takes place in September.

In this PDF, you will therefore find 2 activities on the theme of literature and the Nancy book festival: written comprehension and written expression. These activities are intended for beginners, teenagers or adults.

I used the following poster: Poster The book in the square – 2022

Correction of written comprehension is also available!

These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.

Good lesson 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.