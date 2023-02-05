Download 2 activities on the theme of literature!
Many literary festivals take place every year in France, especially at the time of the literary season. I chose that of Nancy, the city where I studied French as a foreign language! It is held in Stan Square and it takes place in September.
In this PDF, you will therefore find 2 activities on the theme of literature and the Nancy book festival: written comprehension and written expression. These activities are intended for beginners, teenagers or adults.
I used the following poster: Poster The book in the square – 2022
Correction of written comprehension is also available!
These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.
Good lesson 🙂