World

by admin
Download 2 activities on the theme of literature!

Many literary festivals take place every year in France, especially at the time of the literary season. I chose that of Nancy, the city where I studied French as a foreign language! It is held in Stan Square and it takes place in September.

In this PDF, you will therefore find 2 activities on the theme of literature and the Nancy book festival: written comprehension and written expression. These activities are intended for beginners, teenagers or adults.

I used the following poster: Poster The book in the square – 2022

Correction of written comprehension is also available!

These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.

Good lesson 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
See also  Armored vehicles, drones and satellites: the weapons of Ukraine and Russia for the battle of Donbass

