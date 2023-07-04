The book “Journey to the center of the Cramps” is published in Spanish

“Journey to the center of the Cramps” is the book that arrives in Spanish from the hand of Liburuak and written by Dick Porter to tell the story of an unrepeatable band

The book aims to delve into a phenomenon that has been seducing an audience that has rediscovered it with each new generation for decades; one of the most genuine fruits of the creative explosion of the seventies, The Cramps. The band formed in New York at the end of that decade by those born in Ohio Lux Interior (Erick Purkhiser) y Poison Ivy Rorscharch (Kirsty Wallace), The Crampsnot only gave rise to psychobilly, but also left behind an unsurpassed legacy of rampaging, primal rock’n’roll.

The band was also noted for its B-movie aesthetic, masochistic sex, and seedy Las Vegas glamour. They became famous for their 1980 musical debut “Songs The Lord Taught Us“, critically acclaimed album and recommended by countless specialists and musicologists. In 2022, the band enjoyed a brief but important exposure after the viralization of the song “Goo Goo Muck” from their second album after the appearance of the song in the Netflix series, “Wednesday”.

This book covers the entire history of The Crampsfrom its origins to its end, with the unexpected death of Lux in 2009, in what is also a trip to an unrepeatable era, the New York where the most overflowing creativity crystallized, and which became the center of music .

“Journey to the Center of the Cramps” features previously unpublished interviews with Ivy, Lux and the rest of the band members, illustrations and a complete discography,

The author, Dick Porterbegan his career as a fan of the anarcho-punk band/zine culture of the early 1980s, to write several rock biographies such as “Trash!” (03), “The White Stripes: XXI Century Blues” (04), “Ramones: The Complete Twisted History” (04), “Glam Racket! The Glam/Glitter Revolution” (09) o “Blondie: Parallel Lives“(12), among others.