The memoirs of British Prince Harry “Reserve” published by “Vulkan” will soon be on sale, that publishing house announced.

Izvor: Youtube/CBS/Screenshot

Prince Harry tells his story for the first time, and describes his journey with naked and fearless honesty.

A key publication, the Reserve book is full of insight, discovery, self-examination and hard-earned wisdom about the eternal power that love has over grief.

It was one of the saddest pictures of the 20th century: two boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin while the world looks on, in grief – and horror.

After Princess Diana’s funeral, billions of people wondered what Princes William and Harry were feeling and thinking – and how their lives would go on.

Twelve-year-old Prince Harry, before he lost his mother, was known to everyone as a carefree child, a breezy reserve for a more serious heir.

Grief changed everything. He had a hard time at school, struggled with anger and loneliness – and as he blamed the press for his mother’s death, he found it difficult to accept life under the watchful eye of the public.

At the age of twenty-one, he joined the British Armed Forces.

The discipline of the army gives him structure, and after two trips to the front, he is considered a hero in his homeland.

Source: Phonet

However, he soon began to feel lost like never before as he suffered from post-traumatic stress and fell victim to crippling panic attacks. And most of all, he was tormented by the fact that he did not manage to find true love.

When he met Megan, the world was captivated by the couple’s movie romance and everyone was looking forward to their fairytale wedding. However, from the very beginning, Harry and Meghan were targeted by the press, victims of a wave of verbal abuse, racism and lies.

As he watched his wife suffer, aware that both their safety and their sanity were at stake, Harry saw no other way to prevent the tragic history of his life from repeating itself than to flee his homeland.

For centuries, leaving the royal family was an act that few dared to do. The last person to try it was actually his mother…

(FoNet)