A small library on Colle Oppio collects the books of the elderly that Covid has forced to be absent and which families offer as a gift. With many forms of suffering and impatience.

In the course of their lives, the Elders have put together books following their paths of curiosity, research and participation. The three main reasons why books enter and stay in the house for a long time.

Those books have been closed in the enclosure of thought that the Elders have built around themselves to mark their life itinerary and to strengthen it day after day. They rarely left written reasons for their choices and indications on the order in which the books were lined up on the shelves. Often stuck where there was room, rarely divided by fields or in alphabetical order, almost never cataloged, partly read, partly reserved for when there would be more time

They are like crumbs on a path where the Elder, now absent, arranged and rediscovered his personal path and where, sometimes, he guided his visitors. Choosing a book is a starting point for an idea to be strengthened, analysed, confirmed, rejected. A private library is the signal of a presence and the place of formation of an identity, the document of a choice and of a form of contact sought and found. That path has suddenly become indecipherable.

Books say a lot about the readers of the generation that Covid has crudely selected. In the Colle Oppio library we can see what they have chosen to read. The Latin and Italian classics – Dante and Petrarch, Boccaccio and the patriotic novelists of the 19th century. The female figures: queens and princesses, adventurers and victims. The reasons for ancient and contemporary wars: the Wars and their politicians – Hitler to Mussolini, the Czars and Rasputin, the Romans and the Republic. Poetry mixed between classics and contemporaries of the first and second half of the 20th century. Many books for trips made or desired and for works of art seen from afar.

Some books have remained untouched, unwelcome gifts or purchases on the wave of media buzzwords. Many living novelists (or nearly so) with sad inclinations for commissioners, doctors, drug dealers, the murdered, signs of the anxiety with which the Elders live their daily life. A lot of foreign fiction from the 20th century, foreign worlds suggested by the publishing market and used as a means to understand the enigmas of the global world.

A certain number of loyalties: whoever bought De Crescenzo bought it all. The encyclopaedias and dictionaries that were used for orientation have become cumbersome sources marginalized by the internet. Rare school books. Few detective stories or sci-fi or Harmony model.

Do books die too? It’s not like that everywhere. In many houses and villages, in Italy and in Europe, books cannot arrive: there are no public libraries, bookshops or newsagents.

The Colle Oppio Elderly Center looks for these spaces without books with a small library at the center of the fateful path that goes from Termini Station to the Colosseum, one of the busiest streets for travelers of all kinds. In the heart of the heart of Rome among the ruins of the Baths of Trajan and above Nero’s Domus Aurea, where, some time ago, there were also other books. In different forms but with similar intentions.