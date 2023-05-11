Home » the border police try to stop them- Corriere TV
World

In recent days, US Border Patrol has been arresting an average of eight thousand people a day at the Mexican border. They are migrants caught illegally crossing the southern border between the United States and Mexico.The boom coincided with the expiration of bond 42, a law that allowed migrants to be expelled for health reasons. Since its enactment, during the Trump era and under the Biden administration, it has expelled more than 2.8 million people.

May 11, 2023 – Updated May 11, 2023, 6:44 pm

