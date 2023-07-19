The boy from Ribnikar found out who killed everyone | Info

The boy learned for the first time the true extent of what he had actually done on May 3rd.

“The boy learned for the first time the true extent of what he had actually done on May 3rd, because until now he knew that he had killed people, but he did not know exactly who he shot and who did not survive among his friends from school. While answering the questions he was cold, he didn’t show any emotions, at one point he even said ‘I don’t remember the last time I cried’. He was without any emotion and when he said ‘I’m sorry’, he didn’t even express his condolences to the mothers of his friends whom he killed, who were present at the hearing,” the Kurir source reveals, adding that not a single trace of the killer boy’s face was visible remorse.

He answered numerous questions, concerning both how he learned to shoot and how he got his father’s pistols, but also about the massacre itself. “He said he got the inspiration for the crime while watching a documentary about killers at school and it made him think about doing the same. He admitted he took his father’s guns himself, which were locked under a code and cameras.” , reveals a Kurir source.

According to him, the boy killer also confirmed that he learned to use a weapon in the shooting range. “I was not trained by my father, I was taught to shoot by an older man who works there. His answers do not befit a 13-year-old child, he answers as if he is at least 20 years older. Everyone present was surprised by the way the child speaks,” he said. allegedly during the interrogation the boy. The answers he gave, which primarily concerned how he took his father’s two guns, he gave calmly.

The parents of the victims, who attended the interrogation and had the opportunity to ask questions through the prosecutor, left the courtroom visibly shaken.

“It was very difficult for them to look at their children’s peers, who brutally killed them, but they behaved bravely and with dignity during the interrogation. The boy’s father, who is in custody, did not attend the hearing even though he had the right to do so as a suspect.” explains the source.

