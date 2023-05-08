The boy supported the massacre in Ribnikar, he will be kicked out of school Info

The boy who supported the massacre at the school in Vračar was banned from entering the school he attends.

On the occasion of the filing of a criminal report against BM (14), a student of the eighth grade of the Elementary School “Triva Vitasović-Lebarnik” in Laćark, he announced the principal saying that this student will certainly not attend class on Monday, and will most likely be transferred to another school.

“We are all still in shock because of the bloodbath at the ‘Vladislav Ribnikar’ Elementary School in Belgrade, and this yesterday with our student shocked us! Although, that student has already been reported several times to the Center for Social Work in Sremska Mitrovica for milder forms of peer violence and disruption of classes.. It is about a problematic child from a foster family and a bad student VIII/3″, said the director of the “Triva Vitasović-Lebarnik” Elementary School in Laćarko Zlatko Vuletić.

He added that in this situation none of the authorities at the school must take any risks, and that all measures were immediately taken as soon as a photo of the arrest appeared on the instagram account of the BM student yesterday boy (13), guilty of a nine-time murder in a Belgrade school with words of support: “That, daddy, you’re a queen, a little more, so I have to do it”.

“We immediately informed the Center for Social Work, which was informed in a timely manner and earlier about all his actions. The Center informed the police, the Mitrovica police team was immediately sent to the school yesterday, and the BIA arrived later. Talks were held with his grandmother, who took custody of him after his parents left him. It is quite certain that this student, due to the potential danger to other students and teaching staff, as well as all employees, after this incident, in he won’t come to class on Monday, and certainly not for the remaining two and a half months until the end of the school yearsaid the director.

Expert teams from the school, the Center for Social Work and the police will make the final decision whether the student will be transferred to another school. The minor BM was arrested by the police yesterday on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of endangering security. He posted on the social network a photo of the suspect in the murder of eight children and a security worker at the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”, with approval and a message that he will do the same as he did.

The suspect was brought before the juvenile judge of the High Court in Sremska Mitrovica with a criminal complaint. As it is known, BM has, in the meantime, been released from detention pending the initiation of criminal proceedings.

